MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup opener sold out: tournament boss

Dave Beeche, chief executive of the Women’s World Cup, said the Matildas’ opener against Ireland on July 20 has sold out at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which can hold around 80,000 fans.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 12:58 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The FIFA trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup is seen before the announcement ceremony for the Women’s FIFA World Cup 2019 at their headquarters in Zurich March 19, 2015.
FILE PHOTO: The FIFA trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup is seen before the announcement ceremony for the Women’s FIFA World Cup 2019 at their headquarters in Zurich March 19, 2015. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The FIFA trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup is seen before the announcement ceremony for the Women’s FIFA World Cup 2019 at their headquarters in Zurich March 19, 2015. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Co-host Australia will play its opening game of next month’s Women’s World Cup in front of a full house, a senior FIFA official told AFP Tuesday.

Dave Beeche, chief executive of the Women’s World Cup, said the Matildas’ opener against Ireland on July 20 has sold out at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which can hold around 80,000 fans.

“There is currently nothing available,” he said.

Beeche also expects a capacity crowd the same day in Auckland where tournament co-host New Zealand -- the “Football Ferns” - open its campaign against Norway.

“It’s going to be a massive day for women’s football,” he said of the double-header either side of the Tasman Sea.

With less than 25 days until kick-off, the tournament boss says only a “few thousand” tickets are left for New Zealand’s opening game at Eden Park, where capacity will be just under 40,000.

“Yes, definitely” Beeche replied when asked whether the Auckland stadium would be sold out for the opener, despite fears about the tournament’s low ticket sales in New Zealand.

Football’s governing body FIFA has said around 1.1 million tickets have been sold for the 64 matches in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA’s head of women’s football Sarai Bareman has voiced concern about low World Cup ticket sales in New Zealand, where the co-hosts are struggling for form.

The Football Ferns approach the tournament on a 10-match winless streak with one chance left to get a morale-boosting win in a final home friendly against Vietnam on July 10.

Beeche said 270,000 tickets had so far been sold in New Zealand and 830,000 in Australia.

Those unequal numbers reflect the population sizes of Australia, where 26 million people live, and New Zealand, which is home to five million, he insisted.

“When you look at the Matildas being a high-ranked team and the Football Ferns’ run of form, New Zealand is doing pretty well,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, LIVE Score: India leads by 20+ points vs Chinese Taipei, inflicts third all-out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures, match date and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Highlights: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 15 Oct; ENG vs NZ season opener; Full venue details announced
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup opener sold out: tournament boss
    AFP
  2. Italy captain Gama omitted from Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Canada coach John Herdman says governing body must quickly address its financial troubles
    AP
  4. Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami
    AP
  5. SAFF Championship: Pakistan faces Nepal in dead rubber
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, LIVE Score: India leads by 20+ points vs Chinese Taipei, inflicts third all-out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures, match date and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Highlights: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 15 Oct; ENG vs NZ season opener; Full venue details announced
    Team Sportstar
  4. Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment