Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup

Seger has struggled with injuries since last year’s European Championship but has proved her fitness to Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson in her latest comeback for Rosengård.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 23:14 IST , Stockholm - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women’s World Cup at the age of 38.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women’s World Cup at the age of 38. | Photo Credit: UEFA Twitter
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women’s World Cup at the age of 38. | Photo Credit: UEFA Twitter

Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women’s World Cup after being selected for the upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the age of 38 on Tuesday.

Seger has struggled with injuries since last year’s European Championship but has proved her fitness to Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson in her latest comeback for Rosengård.

ALSO READ
Japan names 23-player team for Women’s World Cup, Iwabuchi misses out

Speaking before the squad announcement, Gerhardsson told The Associated Press how important Seger was to his team because of her technique and decision-making in midfield.

“She creates time on the ball because she has good thinking in her head,” Gerhardsson said.

Seger has played in every World Cup since 2007.

Hours before the squad announcement, defender Hanna Glas took to Instagram to say she wouldn’t be playing in the World Cup.

She has been recovering from a knee injury sustained last year.

“This decision was made thinking of my long-term health, which is the most important,” Glas wrote.

Fridolina Rolfo, who scored the winning goal in the Women’s Champions League final for Barcelona this month, was selected as one of the midfielders and forwards. Rolfo often plays as a left back for Barcelona.

Sweden Squad:
Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (Orebro), Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea).
Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Amanda Itestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (Hacken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus).
Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengård), Caroline Seger (Rosengård).
Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona).

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sweden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Dustin Johnson: Bosses confirmed LIV schedule won’t change
    Reuters
  3. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  5. Bellingham confident England will deliver major tournament win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Bellingham confident England will deliver major tournament win
    AFP
  3. Netherlands finds end-of-season energy as it chases Nations League
    Reuters
  4. Intercontinental Cup: Stimac not impressed with India’s latest showing
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. FIFA makes first payment from finance house aiming to help small clubs
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Dustin Johnson: Bosses confirmed LIV schedule won’t change
    Reuters
  3. Libema Open: Venus Williams upset by Swiss teenager Naef in first match in five months
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  5. Bellingham confident England will deliver major tournament win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment