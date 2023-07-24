MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Brazilian forward Ary Borges scored he first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Panama at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia on Monday.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 18:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates after scoring against Panama in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates after scoring against Panama in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates after scoring against Panama in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian forward Ary Borges scored the first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against Panama at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia on Monday.

Brazil started the match on the offensive and it was Borges, the No. 17, who found the breakthrough in the 19th minute, steering Debinha’s cross past past Yenith Bailey.

The forward broke down after scoring her first World Cup goal and also the sides’ first strike in this edition of the tournament.

The 23-year-old continued create problems for the opposition in the final third with her aerial presence and got another opening in the 39th minute. Pia Sundhage’s side, attacking from the left, saw the forward force a save by Bailey through her header but the ball fell to her in the follow-up and she converted with effortless ease.

Though Brazil ended the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead, it did not fret to continue its momentum after restart, finding the net three minutes into the second half, with Bia Zaneratto making it 3-0.

But the spotlight returned to Borges yet again when she headed the ball past Bailey in the 70th minute, becoming the fourth Brazilian to score in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Utkarsh Singh stars in East Zone’s six-wicket win over Central Zone
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Borges hat-trick powers Brazil to a 4-0 rout against debutant Panama
    AFP
  3. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 303/8; North loses four wickets to Kaverappa; Rain stops play; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  5. McGrath says England to blame for failing to regain Ashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Borges hat-trick powers Brazil to a 4-0 rout against debutant Panama
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand on the brink of knockouts, Norway looks to bounce back
    Reuters
  3. Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Ireland confident Quinn will be fit for Canada World Cup clash
    Reuters
  5. The Popp Star of FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany mauls Morocco with brace from captain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Utkarsh Singh stars in East Zone’s six-wicket win over Central Zone
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Borges hat-trick powers Brazil to a 4-0 rout against debutant Panama
    AFP
  3. What Google Won’t Tell You podcast: Murali Sreeshankar on long jump, basketball, speed cubing and sacrificing his beloved parotta
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Ipsit Mohapatra
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 303/8; North loses four wickets to Kaverappa; Rain stops play; East, West win
    Team Sportstar
  5. McGrath says England to blame for failing to regain Ashes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment