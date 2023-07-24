Brazil forward Ary Borges scores first hat-trick of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Brazilian forward Ary Borges scored the first hat-trick of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against Panama at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia on Monday.

Brazil started the match on the offensive and it was Borges, the No. 17, who found the breakthrough in the 19th minute, steering Debinha’s cross past past Yenith Bailey.

The forward broke down after scoring her first World Cup goal and also the sides’ first strike in this edition of the tournament.

The 23-year-old continued create problems for the opposition in the final third with her aerial presence and got another opening in the 39th minute. Pia Sundhage’s side, attacking from the left, saw the forward force a save by Bailey through her header but the ball fell to her in the follow-up and she converted with effortless ease.

A sequência da comemoração! A emoção. O abraço em grupo. Simplesmente mágico! O primeiro gol do Brasil nessa Copa é seu, @_aryborges! 🫶🇧🇷



Though Brazil ended the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead, it did not fret to continue its momentum after restart, finding the net three minutes into the second half, with Bia Zaneratto making it 3-0.

But the spotlight returned to Borges yet again when she headed the ball past Bailey in the 70th minute, becoming the fourth Brazilian to score in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.