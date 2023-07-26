MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland

Ireland, which cannot progress to the knockout stage having also lost its opener against Australia, plays its final match against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 20:18 IST , Perth, Austraila

Reuters
Canada’s Adriana Leon celebrates scoring the winner against Ireland in a group match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Canada's Adriana Leon celebrates scoring the winner against Ireland in a group match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
infoIcon

Canada’s Adriana Leon celebrates scoring the winner against Ireland in a group match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An accurate toe-poke by forward Adriana Leon coupled with a touch of fortune allowed Canada to secure a 2-1 victory against Ireland on Wednesday, its first of this year’s Women’s World Cup, in wet and windy conditions at Perth Oval.

Fresh off a scoreless draw with Nigeria, Canada put itself ahead in the match when Leon found the back of the net in the 53rd minute as her side increasingly exerted its dominance over a plucky Irish outfit.

In an exciting first half that had attacking play at both ends, Ireland captain Katie McCabe opened the scoring with a fourth minute corner that curled through the air and into the net, giving the girls in green their first-ever World Cup goal.

Canada worked diligently but failed to convert its first genuine chance in the 30th minute when Vanessa Gilles put too much on a chip within the six-yard box.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan beats Costa Rica to put one foot in last 16

Some luck fell the way of the Olympic champion, though, when it equalised on the cusp of halftime, a powerful cross from midfielder Julia Grosso deflecting off Ireland’s Megan Connolly for an own goal in driving rain.

The second half grew into an arm-wrestle, but McCabe battled hard and created two opportunities late in the game which missed the target.

The 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, brought on after the break, found few chances near goal and will have to wait until Canada’s clash with co-host Australia in Melbourne on Monday to potentially become the first player to score at six World Cups.

Ireland, which cannot progress to the knockout stage having also lost its opener against Australia, plays its final match against Nigeria in Brisbane.

