MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman

Wiegman’s fourth-ranked European champion takes on world No. 13 Denmark in its second game of the Women’s World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium on Friday.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 16:24 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The Lionesses are among the favourites at the World Cup but opened with a nervy 1-0 win thanks to a penalty against minnows Haiti.
The Lionesses are among the favourites at the World Cup but opened with a nervy 1-0 win thanks to a penalty against minnows Haiti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Lionesses are among the favourites at the World Cup but opened with a nervy 1-0 win thanks to a penalty against minnows Haiti. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Lionesses play every game with a target on their backs, said coach Sarina Wiegman, who was not surprised Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard pegged his team as underdog facing a “superpower” England side.

Wiegman’s fourth-ranked European champion takes on world No. 13 Denmark in its second game of the Women’s World Cup at Sydney Football Stadium on Friday. The teams are level on three points atop Group D.

“Of course (Sondergaard) wants to put us in that position,” Wiegman said. “We’re always the team to beat. I’ve never experienced anything else.

“I think (Friday) we will have more of the ball but we’ll see how it goes.”

READ: Portugal knocks out Vietnam with 2-0 victory

The Lionesses are among the favourites at the World Cup but opened with a nervy 1-0 win thanks to a penalty against minnow Haiti in a game where they missed chances and required a spectacular late save by Mary Earps to avoid a draw.

Five days later, Wiegman was questioned once again about her team’s scoring woes.

“We talked about ruthlessness ... we talked about coming into the final third, the crosses being right, coming into the box at the right time, and we worked on that,” she said. “Today looked really good actually.”

Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze said results were more important than the number of goals scored. “You could go to the World Cup and win it by winning 1-0 all the time or drawing and winning on penalties,” Bronze said.

England is missing several key players to injuries, including Arsenal forward Beth Mead who scored six goals in six games to win the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros.

“Performances mean a lot to us, but results are important too,” Bronze said. “It’s not always about scoring seven goals. If you have enough to win the game, that’s important.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Battling US will fight for group top spot, says Morgan

“The performances are there in games, from individuals and collectively, it’s just being more ruthless, more clinical in front of goal and I don’t think people would talk as much about performances and results then.”

England has to contend with Denmark midfielder Pernille Harder, who Bronze praised as one of the world’s best players.

“I think we don’t prepare just for one player,” Wiegman said. “Denmark is a very well organised team. They have a very clear game plan in possession and out of possession and Harder is a big part of that too.

“And that’s how we prepare and what we really tried to do is have the ball a lot, and play our style of game and then dominate.”

England also faces China in its final group stage match on Tuesday.

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1: England 51/0; openers given lifelines by Warner, Smith
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT highlights: Sathiyan shines as Dabang Delhi beats Chennai Lions
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Picking up from where it left off in 2016
  5. Ranieri: 'I was calm only on the outside'
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Portugal knocks out Vietnam with 2-0 victory
    AP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Would be a mortal sin not to enjoy playing England, says Danish coach Sondergaard
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Battling US will fight for group top spot, says Morgan
    AFP
  5. US has yet to produce their best at World Cup, says coach Andonovski
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 5th Ashes Test, Day 1: England 51/0; openers given lifelines by Warner, Smith
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT highlights: Sathiyan shines as Dabang Delhi beats Chennai Lions
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Picking up from where it left off in 2016
  5. Ranieri: 'I was calm only on the outside'
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment