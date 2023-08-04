MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team

It provided no details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 08:43 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bruce Mwape, Head Coach of Zambia, looks on prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Bruce Mwape, Head Coach of Zambia, looks on prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bruce Mwape, Head Coach of Zambia, looks on prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FIFA said Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint involving the Zambian team at the Women’s World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.

It provided no details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team, and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’

Zambia was eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand and is now back home.

Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, with the Football Association of Zambia opening an investigation.

It said at the time there had been no official complaint, but “we consider these allegations very serious”.

Mwape, appointed in 2018, was repeatedly asked about it at the World Cup.

He denied the accusations, calling them “fake”, and dismissed suggestions he should resign.

“What environment affecting the team in particular?” he responded before their match with Spain -- which they lost 5-0 -- when pushed on the subject.

“What are you talking about? I would like to know because there is no way I can retire without reason.

“Maybe your reason is because what you are reading from the media or from the press, but the truth of the matter should actually come out, not just on rumours.”

A team spokesperson did not immediately respond on Friday.

Police in New Zealand, where the team was based, said they had not received any complaints.

“However, we were made aware of an alleged incident, and after making initial enquiries, no further action was required to be taken,” a police spokesperson said.

Football’s governing body FIFA stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.

“Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Morocco reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia

Zambia suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning its first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1.

There have been a series of sexual assault scandals in women’s football in recent times, notably in Gabon, Haiti, the United States and Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, FIFA toughened its disciplinary proceedings for sexual assault or harassment in a revised Code of Ethics.

It removed the 10-year limitation period on prosecuting sexual offences and obliges “member associations and confederations to notify FIFA of any decisions rendered on sexual abuse”.

Related Topics

Zambia /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team
    AFP
  2. Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships
    Reuters
  3. Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals
    AP
  4. German sprinters win gold again, Dygert back up to speed
    Reuters
  5. Thiem closes in on first final in three years
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team
    AFP
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’
    AFP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Morocco reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany knocked out after 1-1 draw with South Korea
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Time to take us seriously, says Jamaica’s goalkeeper Spencer
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team
    AFP
  2. Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships
    Reuters
  3. Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals
    AP
  4. German sprinters win gold again, Dygert back up to speed
    Reuters
  5. Thiem closes in on first final in three years
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment