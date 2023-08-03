MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Morocco reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance

Published : Aug 03, 2023 18:09 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

Morocco players celebrate with a flag after the match as Morocco qualifies for the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Morocco players celebrate with a flag after the match as Morocco qualifies for the knockout stages of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Morocco players celebrate with a flag after the match as Morocco qualifies for the knockout stages of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Morocco has beaten Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round – and to make even more history.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance, Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

ALSO READ: Two-time champion Germany knocked out after 1-1 draw with South Korea

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocking two-time champion Germany out of the tournament.

Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation. This will cement the legacy of the Atlas Lionesses, who were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament but bounced back with consecutive wins.

Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi was instrumental in the win, stopping one Colombian shot with her outstretched foot.

She blocked Mayra Ramirez’ low, right-foot shot in th 63rd and tipped over another shot 10 minutes later to kept Morocco in front.

