FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany knocked out after 1-1 draw with South Korea

Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place with six points. Germany finished with four.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 17:51 IST , Brisbane - 2 MINS READ

Germany needed a win to advance to the next round of the World Cup.
Germany needed a win to advance to the next round of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Germany needed a win to advance to the next round of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday.

Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia meant Germany needed a win to advance. Led by captain Alexandra Popp, Germany created numerous scoring opportunities but could not find the winner. Colombia topped Group H and Morocco took second place, both with six points. Germany finished with four.

South Korea struck early in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Youngju found Cho Sohyun, who produced a calm finish.

In the 42nd minute, Popp equalised for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.

Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th minute. Just a few minutes later, Popp came close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar.

Germany’s final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.

Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Women’s World Cup.

South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can feel good about holding the two-time champions to a draw.

As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home.

Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne, while Morocco will head to Adelaide to take on France in the round-of-16.

