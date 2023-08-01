MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: US stumbles into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal

The United States moves on to the last 16 in Melbourne, where it will almost certainly face Sweden, after finishing in second place in Group E behind Netherlands.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 14:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around.
The addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The United States held on by a thread to keep its Women’s World Cup title defence alive on Tuesday, stumbling into the knockout stages with a 0-0 draw against debutant Portugal at Eden Park.

The four-times champion was playing with everything on the line but spurned several chances to find the net and the addition of veteran Megan Rapinoe in the second half did little to turn things around against a physical Portugal defence.

It survived a huge scare in stoppage time when Ana Capeta hit the post and another fright when Capeta won a free kick just outside the box a few minutes later but held on through the nerve-searing final minutes of the affair.

The United States moves on to the last 16 in Melbourne, where it will almost certainly face Sweden, after finishing in second place in Group E behind Netherlands.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Megan Rapinoe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: West in trouble losing six wickets; Central openers dismissed; North wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: US stumbles into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal
    Reuters
  3. Megan Rapinoe on life on the bench: You cry in the shower and then come out to training!
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jaddu the bowling coach? Ravindra Jadeja laughs off ‘mentor’ career prospect
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya jumps to 11th in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: US stumbles into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: False fire alarm blares for several minutes during Portugal vs US match
    AP
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden coach Gerhardsson has luxury of resting players against Argentina
    Reuters
  4. Brazil great Marta not ready to go home from sixth Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France set to shuffle deck for Panama clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: West in trouble losing six wickets; Central openers dismissed; North wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: US stumbles into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal
    Reuters
  3. Megan Rapinoe on life on the bench: You cry in the shower and then come out to training!
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jaddu the bowling coach? Ravindra Jadeja laughs off ‘mentor’ career prospect
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya jumps to 11th in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment