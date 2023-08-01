MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: False fire alarm blares for several minutes during Portugal vs US match

A minute or two into the second half of what was a 0-0 tie, the fire alarm sounded and an announcement blared, “Attention, attention, the fire alarms are sounding.”

Published : Aug 01, 2023 14:14 IST , AUCKLAND - 1 MIN READ

AP
Supporters are seen during the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland.
Supporters are seen during the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Supporters are seen during the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland. | Photo Credit: AFP

A fire alarm sounded for several minutes early in the second half of the United States match against Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. It was eventually declared a false alarm in a public address announcement at Eden Park.

A minute or two into the second half of what was a 0-0 tie, the fire alarm sounded and an announcement blared, “Attention, attention, the fire alarms are sounding.” The alarm stopped just as the stadium clock hit 50 minutes into the game.

The alarm sound came with a recording, urging fans to find the nearest exit, but the stands were not evacuated and play continued on the field. The PA announcer then came on to say that there had been a false alarm.

