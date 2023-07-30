MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has entered its last round of group-stage matches, with some teams already securing their spots in the round of 16.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 21:53 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Asisat Oshoala, whose late goal beat Australia, will hope to steer her side to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Asisat Oshoala, whose late goal beat Australia, will hope to steer her side to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Asisat Oshoala, whose late goal beat Australia, will hope to steer her side to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has entered its last round of group-stage matches, with some teams already securing their spots in the round of 16.

Here is the points table for the WWC 2023 with several teams still in the race for the pre-quarterfinals:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Switzerland (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 0 2 5
2 Norway (Q) 3 1 1 1 6 1 5 4
3 New Zealand (E) 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4
4 Philippines (E) 3 1 0 2 1 8 -7 3

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4
2 Canada 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
3 Australia 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3
4 Ireland (E) 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Spain (Q) 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 Japan (Q) 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6
3 Costa Rica (E) 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
4 Zambia (E) 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 England 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6
2 Denmark 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
3 China 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
4 Haiti (E) 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 USA 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4
2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3
4 Vietnam (E) 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 France 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
1 Jamaica 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4
3 Brazil 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3
4 Panama (E) 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Sweden (Q) 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 Italy 2 1 0 1 1 5 -4 3
3 South Africa 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
4 Argentina 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6
2 Germany 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3
3 Morocco 2 1 0 1 1 6 -5 3
4 South Korea (E) 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0

