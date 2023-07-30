FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has entered its last round of group-stage matches, with some teams already securing their spots in the round of 16.
Here is the points table for the WWC 2023 with several teams still in the race for the pre-quarterfinals:
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Switzerland (Q)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Norway (Q)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|5
|4
|3
|New Zealand (E)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Philippines (E)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|3
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Ireland (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Spain (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Japan (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Costa Rica (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Zambia (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Denmark
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Haiti (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|USA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Vietnam (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Jamaica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Panama (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Sweden (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|3
|3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Colombia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Morocco
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|4
|South Korea (E)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
