FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland, Norway qualify for last 16

While the Swiss advanced with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand, Norway made its way after a 6-0 rout over the Philippines.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 15:46 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Switzerland’s players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group A match against New Zealand.
Switzerland’s players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group A match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Switzerland’s players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group A match against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland and Norway qualified for the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday as co-host New Zealand was eliminated along with the Philippines.

The Swiss finished top of Group A thanks to a 0-0 draw with New Zealand in Dunedin, while Norway hammered the Philippines 6-0 in Auckland to overtake the co-host in the standings on goal difference.

Norway had to beat the tournament debutant to stand a chance of advancing and it cruised to victory at Eden Park with Sophie Roman Haug scoring a hat-trick.

READ | US thrives on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe

Roman Haug, filling in for the injured Ada Hegerberg, netted twice early on before the recalled Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 at the break.

Alicia Barker scored an own goal just after half-time and Guro Reiten netted a penalty before crossing for Haug to complete her hat-trick, and the victory, in injury time.

The scoreline allowed the 1995 World Cup winners Norway to pass in front of New Zealand into second place on goal difference, as both teams finished with four points.

The Football Ferns, who beat Norway in their opening game to record a historic first ever World Cup win, will not go any further in their home tournament.

The Philippines, which also marked its World Cup debut with a famous win against New Zealand, also went into its final match eyeing up the knockouts.

But it tearfully bowed out too after a heavy defeat in a game it finished with 10 players after Sofia Harrison was sent off.

Norway, in contrast, advances to a last-16 tie in Wellington next Saturday against whoever tops Group C between Japan and Spain.

Switzerland will head to Auckland to face the Group C runner-up the same day.

