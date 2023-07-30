MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory

Morocco is level with Germany and Colombia with three points ahead of its game later on Sunday. South Korea has zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoids defeat.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 12:21 IST , ADELAIDE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ibtissam Jraidi (2nd L) of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Group H match between Korea Republic and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia.
Ibtissam Jraidi (2nd L) of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Group H match between Korea Republic and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ibtissam Jraidi (2nd L) of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Group H match between Korea Republic and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Debutantes Morocco claimed its first-ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in its second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side’s exit.

Morocco is 55 rungs below South Korea in the women’s rankings, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first-ever World Cup goal in the sixth minute from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

Hanane Ait El Haj whipped in a cross from the right and Jraidi dived forward to make contact with a deft glancing header that went in at the far post.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: US thrives on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe

Park Eun-sun nearly levelled with a diving header of her own at the other end but the forward saw her effort go agonisingly wide of the post, much to the relief of Khadija Er-Rmichi in Morocco’s goal.

The 33-year-old Er-Rmichi saw Germany find the net six times in its group opener, but she was hardly tested by the South Koreans, who failed to have a shot on target and struggled to make inroads into the final third as the Moroccan defence stood firm.

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina, who became the first player to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup, made crucial interventions, while she almost scored from a set-piece when she volleyed a snapshot over the bar.

She even took one for the team when she deliberately clipped Ji So-yun, who was racing through on goal on a counterattack with support, accepting a yellow card without protest.

But South Korea could not capitalise from the free kick, which hit the wall as coach Collin Bell stood on the touchline shaking his head in frustration.

South Korea’s Casey Phair nearly equalised late in the game, but the 16-year-old, who became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history in their opener, fired wide to leave them bottom of the group.

“I can’t believe it, to be honest. We saved the worst two performances in my tenure for the World Cup. I didn’t recognise my own team,” said Bell, who took over in 2019 and guided the team to the final of the Asian Cup last year.

“The reality is we were not good enough in both games. Why that was, we have to analyse in detail. I’m not going to let my emotions take over now, and obviously we’re all very disappointed.

“The players are much better than they’ve shown in both matches and it really is almost unbelievable that we’ve performed like we have.”

Morocco is level with Germany and Colombia with three points ahead of its game later on Sunday. South Korea has zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoids defeat.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | Not worried about every single series, need to look at big picture ahead of WC: Dravid on resting Rohit, Virat
    PTI
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 229 all out vs South; Central needs 165 for first win; North vs West soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arul, Malaysia’s coach with Kumbakonam roots, banks on player-power for Asian Champions Trophy success
    Aashin Prasad
  5. WATCH | Retiring Broad is a special cricketer, says India coach Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: US thrives on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe
    Reuters
  3. Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
    AP
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | Not worried about every single series, need to look at big picture ahead of WC: Dravid on resting Rohit, Virat
    PTI
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 229 all out vs South; Central needs 165 for first win; North vs West soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arul, Malaysia’s coach with Kumbakonam roots, banks on player-power for Asian Champions Trophy success
    Aashin Prasad
  5. WATCH | Retiring Broad is a special cricketer, says India coach Dravid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment