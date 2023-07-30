MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat

Graham Hansen lashed out at her coach’s decision to start her on the bench in Tuesday’s affair against Switzerland, where the team were held to a frustrating scoreless draw

Published : Jul 30, 2023 12:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen reacts after shooting a free kick during the Women’s World Cup Group A match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen reacts after shooting a free kick during the Women’s World Cup Group A match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen reacts after shooting a free kick during the Women’s World Cup Group A match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Winger Caroline Graham Hansen was back in the lineup for Norway’s critical match against the Philippines in Auckland on Sunday after being dropped to the bench in its previous game.

Graham Hansen lashed out at her coach’s decision to start her on the bench in Tuesday’s affair against Switzerland, where the team were held to a frustrating scoreless draw that left its chances of progressing in jeopardy.

Also Read: Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory

She later apologised for the outburst in a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw the former champions on the wrong side of a stunning upset when co-hosts New Zealand beat them 1-0 in their opener.

Norway, bottom of Group A with one point, need a win on Sunday to have any chance of advancing, though their fate could be left up to the result of a clash between the Swiss (four points) and New Zealand (three points) in Dunedin.

Related Topics

Graham Hansen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 229 all out vs South; Central needs 165 for first win; North vs West soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat
    Reuters
  3. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  4. WATCH | Not worried about every single series, need to look at big picture ahead of WC: Dravid on resting Rohit, Virat
    PTI
  5. Arul, Malaysia’s coach with Kumbakonam roots, banks on player-power for Asian Champions Trophy success
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat
    Reuters
  2. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: US thrives on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe
    Reuters
  4. Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 229 all out vs South; Central needs 165 for first win; North vs West soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat
    Reuters
  3. Morocco stuns South Korea to claim first ever Women’s World Cup victory
    Reuters
  4. WATCH | Not worried about every single series, need to look at big picture ahead of WC: Dravid on resting Rohit, Virat
    PTI
  5. Arul, Malaysia’s coach with Kumbakonam roots, banks on player-power for Asian Champions Trophy success
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment