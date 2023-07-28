MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test

Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner saved the Sweden from embarrassment on Sunday against underdog South Africa, which is ranked 51 rungs beneath it.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 11:47 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during against South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during against South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during against South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sweden’s 2-1 win over South Africa may have been too close for comfort but was no cause for concern, veteran Kosovare Asllani said, with a tricky Italy team awaiting it in its second Women’s World Cup group-stage affair on Saturday.

Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner saved the 2003 runners-up from embarrassment on Sunday against underdog South Africa, which is ranked 51 rungs beneath it.

Asllani said while the effort was beneath Sweden’s best, they were “more than satisfied” with the win in a wide-open tournament.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina’s quest for first win goes on

“This World Cup is harder to predict than any World Cup so far. There are so many teams that have developed greatly,” she told reporters on Friday. “I’m generally very impressed with the so-called ‘underdog teams’.”

Sweden has finished third on three separate occasions at the World Cup and is hoping to avoid heartbreak on the global stage yet again after a shootout defeat by Canada in the Olympic final two years ago.

Its opening effort in New Zealand was one they can build on, said coach Peter Gerhardsson, who focused the long break between matches on “tactical discussions.”

He expects an unpredictable and physical Italy to keep them on their toes in Wellington after the 16th-ranked team beat Argentina 1-0 in their tensely fought opener in Auckland on Monday.

Also Read: Colombia’s Linda Caicedo: teenage World Cup star ‘touched by God’

“They change around sometimes, adapting to the lineup of their opponents. They’re also flexible sometimes in terms of the players they use. Some teams are sometimes easier to know (the lineup),” he said, via a translator.

Sweden beat Italy on penalties in their last meeting at the 2022 Algarve Cup.

“They had a lineup that we felt was somewhat adapted to our game plan, making it somewhat more difficult for us,” said Gerhardsson. “It’s a skilled team ... especially bearing in mind that they are physical.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Sweden /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kuldeep Yadav: ‘It’s a normal thing for me to not get picked due to combinations’
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 211/5 (40) Parag nears hundred; Kaverappa jolts North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
  5. Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag knocked out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina’s quest for first win goes on
    Reuters
  4. Colombia’s Linda Caicedo: teenage World Cup star ‘touched by God’
    AFP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Quinn, Rodriguez among players wearing protective collar
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kuldeep Yadav: ‘It’s a normal thing for me to not get picked due to combinations’
    PTI
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 211/5 (40) Parag nears hundred; Kaverappa jolts North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sweden ready to build on opening World Cup effort in tough Italy test
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup: Denmark coach calls his team underdogs, England manager agrees
    AFP
  5. Lakshya enters semifinals of Japan Open, Satwik-Chirag knocked out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment