FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia eyes Sam Kerr return in last 16

The Matildas captain has yet to see any minutes at the tournament after a calf injury sustained before their opening game.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 16:10 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Kerr took a big step towards her recovery by resuming training with a ball on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Kerr took a big step towards her recovery by resuming training with a ball on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerr took a big step towards her recovery by resuming training with a ball on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson hinted that Sam Kerr will play a part in its last 16 clash at the Women’s World Cup against Denmark on Monday after the star striker returned to training.

The Matildas captain has yet to see any minutes at the tournament after a calf injury sustained before their opening game.

But she took a big step towards her recovery by resuming training with a ball on Saturday and could finally be thrust into action.

“We had a nice moment with the team yesterday to see her back with her boots on and touching the ball and being with the team in training,” said Gustavsson.

“It was a very good feeling for Sam, her teammates and me. She is a player we will talk about tonight to see how many minutes would be most suitable, looking at 90 minutes and extra-time and how do I get the best out of Sam Kerr in a game plan tomorrow,” he added.

Australia didn’t need Kerr’s goal-scoring prowess in an impressive 4-0 win over Olympic champion Canada in its final must-win group game, with Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler and Steph Catley all hitting the mark.

The raucous spectators also played a part and Gustavsson said a potential 70,000-plus crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney would again be crucial to get them into a quarterfinal against either France or Morocco.

“The one thing I want to emphasise is the support from the stands,” he said. “The way the supporters have carried us through these games, the players feed off that.”

Australia beat Denmark 3-1 in a friendly last year, but Gustavsson is wary of the threat posed by a side that pushed European champion England hard in a 1-0 group stage loss.

“I’ve been very impressed, so we need to be humble and realise that we need to focus in every single second tomorrow and be as solid defensively as we were against Canada,” he said.

“They have threats left and right and in very different ways. It’s going to be tough and we need to bring our A game.”

Other than Kerr, Australia also has injury worries, with both striker Kyah Simon and winger Cortnee Vine to be assessed before kick-off.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
