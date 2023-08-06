FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands tames South Africa to set up quarterfinal clash with Spain

The Netherlands set up a heavyweight Women’s World Cup quarterfinal with Spain after ending South Africa’s historic run with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

The 2019 runner-up was efficient, rather than scintillating, in front of 40,000 in Sydney to ensure it would not become the latest victim of a shock at the tournament.

Jill Roord scored after nine minutes to put the Dutch on their way against a team ranked 45 places below them and featuring in the knockout rounds for the first time.

South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart then made a mess of an innocuous Lineth Beerensteyn shot midway through the second half to gift the Dutch a second.

The African champion will be kicking itself after having numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, almost all thanks to its livewire captain Thembi Kgatlana.

The Netherlands will meet Spain on Friday in the last eight.

In an open start, the 54th-ranked South Africans had the first chance on six minutes but Kgatlana fired straight at goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar -- it was to become a theme.

The Dutch took the lead three minutes later, midfielder Roord nodding in from close range following a corner for her fourth goal of the tournament.

The striker Kgatlana, who scored the winner over Italy that gave South Africa its first win ever at the World Cup, was a constant threat with her pace.

The US-based Kgatlana could have scored three more times in the first half.

Neutrals at Sydney Football Stadium got behind her team and there was a buzz of anticipation each time she ran with the ball.

At 12 minutes, she sprinted away from a Dutch defence that was treading water and fizzed her effort just over the bar.

Danielle van de Donk should have scored a second for the Netherlands, but her tame effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Swart. Kgatlana rattled the Dutch once more with a mazy run and shot that stung the palms of Van Domselaar.

South Africa had already taken off injured forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and it lost Bambanani Mbane three minutes before the break when she was stretchered off with a badly hurt ankle.

Kgatlana surged through, but was foiled by Van Domselaar once more, with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Moments before the break there was a repeat, the Dutch defence finding the 27-year-old Kgatlana too hot to handle but Van Domselaar stood firm.

The Dutch needed another goal after half-time or had to find a way to suffocate Kgatlana on South Africa’s counter-attacks.

Nine minutes after the break, coach Andries Jonker thought his side had its second, but it was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The Dutch, who by now were dominating possession, got their second on 68 minutes when Swart’s blunder let Beerensteyn’s tame effort slip through her hands.