Chile’s Jara leads campaign for prostate testing eight years after “finger of god”

Images of the centre-back went viral eight years ago as he grabbed Cavani’s backside and stuck his finger up it during the Copa America’s quarterfinal clash between Chile and Uruguay.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 08:43 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
//Graphic Content// Chile defender Gonzalo Jara (back) provokes Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani during the Copa America 2015 quarterfinals. A broadcast footage shows the Chilean player attempting to insert a finger up Cavani’s backside.
//Graphic Content// Chile defender Gonzalo Jara (back) provokes Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani during the Copa America 2015 quarterfinals. A broadcast footage shows the Chilean player attempting to insert a finger up Cavani’s backside. | Photo Credit: CLAUDIO REYES/AFP
infoIcon

//Graphic Content// Chile defender Gonzalo Jara (back) provokes Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani during the Copa America 2015 quarterfinals. A broadcast footage shows the Chilean player attempting to insert a finger up Cavani’s backside. | Photo Credit: CLAUDIO REYES/AFP

Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara, widely remembered for sticking his finger up Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani’s backside at the 2015 Copa America, has become the face of a campaign to promote prostate testing for cancer prevention in his country.

Images of the centre-back went viral eight years ago as he grabbed Cavani's backside and stuck his finger up it during the Copa America's quarterfinal clash between Chile and Uruguay.

Jara’s gesture, dubbed “the finger of god”, earned him a three-match suspension, which ruled him out from the rest of the tournament. His country went on to win the title by defeating Argentina in the final.

His unforgettable action is now being used as part of TNT Sports Chile’s “Get your prostate checked, champion” campaign to raise awareness among spectators of next month’s derby between Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo.

READ: Manchester United announces signing of Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Lens friendly

Jara, a former player for both teams, now appears on a website where the public can register an over-45-year-old supporter of one of these clubs to obtain a free prostate antigen test.

“I’ve been dodging the finger issue for eight years, but now that the Superclasico is coming up, the time has come,” says Jara in a promotional video of the campaign announcing September 3 as the National Prostatic Testing Day.

Francisca Mora, marketing manager of Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “Almost 70% of our viewers are men, and a significant number are over 45 years old.

“With that in mind, and to take care of an important member of this great football family, we take advantage of this Superclasico to make a call for prevention and self-care of prostate cancer.”

According to Dr Bruno Nervi, president of the Chile Sin Cancer Foundation - also taking part in the campaign - 40 percent of prostate cancer diagnoses are made in a late stage, leading to more than 2,000 deaths a year in the country.

The 37-year-old Jara has won 115 international caps and is with Coquimbo in Chile’s top flight after stints in England, Germany, Argentina and Mexico.

