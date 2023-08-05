MagazineBuy Print

Man United announces signing of Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Lens friendly

The 20-year-old Denmark international joins the club from Serie A side Atalanta on a contract running until June 2028.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 17:11 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against Slovenia.
FILE PHOTO: Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: BORUT ZIVULOVIC/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: BORUT ZIVULOVIC/ REUTERS

Manchester United unveiled Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the friendly against RC Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Denmark international joins the club from Serie A side Atalanta on a on a contract running until June 2028.

The Denmark striker has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including ten goals for Atalanta last season. He also has six goals for the Denmark national team.

ALSO READ: Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” said Hojlund while speaking to the club website.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

“Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group,” said Manchester United football director, John Murtough.

“Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential.” 

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Rasmus Hojlund /

Atalanta

