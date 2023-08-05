MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea signs goalkeeper Sanchez from Brighton

Sanchez joined Brighton’s academy in 2013 and has made 87 Premier League appearances for the south-coast club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the previous season.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 15:38 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match against Southampton FC.
FILE PHOTO: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match against Southampton FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match against Southampton FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea has signed Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

British media reported that Chelsea will pay 25 million pounds ($31.87 million) for the Spain international.

Chelsea has been looking to bolster its goalkeeping options since Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in June.

Chelsea is looking to revive its fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - its worst finish since 1994.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man City announces signing of Josko Gvardiol

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country,” Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said in a statement.

“We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Sanchez joined Brighton’s academy in 2013 and has made 87 Premier League appearances for the south-coast club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the previous season, with Jason Steele starting 15 of Brighton’s last 16 league games.

The 25-year-old, who is adept with his feet and has a strong range of passing, has won two caps for Spain. He will compete for the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge with compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Robert is a good guy and a really good player, but being a coach sometimes means making difficult and painful decisions for the team,” Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

“I wish him good luck for the future.”

