USA vs Sweden, FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16: WWC 2023 Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info

After earning a berth to the knockout stage with a 0-0 draw against Portugal in its final Group E match, the U.S. Women’s National Team will face Sweden in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The USA advanced out of Group E unbeaten and in second place after earning a 3-0 win against Vietnam in its World Cup opener, followed by a thrilling 1-1 draw against Netherlands and the tie with Portugal.

Sweden claimed the first seed in Group G after winning all three of its matches, and the two will now play at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia at 2:30 PM IST on August 6 for a berth to the tournament quarterfinals.

The winner of the match will face Japan, who defeated Norway 3-1 on Saturday.

The U.S. has allowed only one shot on target thus far in the tournament, which happened to be the opening goal by the Dutch on July 27, which also marked the first time the USA has trailed in a World Cup match since the 2011 Quarterfinal against Brazil.

How strong is the USA?

The USA has now advanced out of the group in all nine of its trips to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The second-place finish in the group marks the second time the team has finished second in its group, last doing so in 2011 when the Americans went on to reach the final.

FIFA World Ranking: 1

CONCACAF Ranking: 1

World Cup Appearances: 9

Best World Cup Finish: Winner (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)

Record vs. Sweden: 23W-12D-7L (GF: 72; GA: 39)

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski (USA)

U.S. Women’s National Team Full Squad Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 94) Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign; 25/1), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 32/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 135/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 19/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 31/0), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 159/3), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 76/1) Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 3/0), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC; 121/20), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 132/29), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 91/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 25/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 48/3) Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 210/121), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 201/63), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 21/4), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 33/14), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 6/0), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 54/15)

How strong is Sweden?

Sweden’s roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup features 17 players who were a part of the Olympic silver-medal winning side in 2021, which fell to Canada on penalties in the final.

FIFA World Ranking: 3

UEFA Ranking: 2

World Cup Appearances: 9

Best World Cup Finish: Runner-up (2003)

Record vs. USA: 7W-12D-23L (GF: 39; GA: 72)

Head Coach: Peter Gergardsson (SWE)

After finishing second at the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, third at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and taking silver at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Sweden holds the distinction of being the only nation to finish in the top three in each of the last three world championship events.

Sweden Women’s National Team Full Squad Goalkeepers: 1-Zecira Musovic (Chelsea FC, ENG), 12-Jennifer Falk (BK Häcken), 21-Tove Enblom (KIF Örebro DFF) Defenders: 2-Jonna Andersson (Hammarby DFF), 3-Linda Sembrant (Juventus FC, ITA ), 4-Stina Lennartsson (Linköpings FC), 5-Anna Sandberg (BK Häcken), 13-Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal, ENG), 14-Nathalie Bjorn (Everton, ENG) Midfielders: 9-Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan, ITA), 16-Filippa Angeldal (Manchester City, ENG), 17-Caroline Seger (FC Rosengård), 18-Fridolina Rolfo (FC Barcelona, ESP), 19-Johanna Kaneryd (Chelsea FC, ENG), 20-Hanna Bennison (Everton, ENG), 22-Olivia Schough (FC Rosengård), 23-Elin Rubensson (BK Häcken) Forwards: 7-Madelen Janogy (Hammarby DFF), 8-Lina Hurtig (Arsenal, ENG), 10-Sofia Jackobsson (San Diego Wave FC, USA), 11-Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal, ENG), 15-Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg, GER)

USA vs Sweden: Head-to-head (H2H) records

Overall: USA - 23 | Sweden - 7 | Draws - 12

The most-played matchup in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, the USA and Sweden are set to meet for the seventh time at the global showpiece, though this will be their first meeting ever in the World Cup knockout rounds.

The U.S. has a record of 4W-1D-1L against Sweden at the World Cup, the lone loss coming in a 2-1 defeat to the Swedes in 2011 followed by a scoreless draw in 2015.

How to watch USA vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World up round of 16?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 match between the USA and Sweden will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and can be live streamed on FanCode.