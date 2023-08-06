MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women's World Cup: England midfielder Walsh joins squad for training on eve of Nigeria game

Walsh left the pitch on a stretcher with what looked like a serious injury during England’s 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28, and sat out its 6-1 rout of China to cap the group stage.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 09:09 IST , Brisbane - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Keira Walsh of England warms up.
FILE PHOTO: Keira Walsh of England warms up. | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Keira Walsh of England warms up. | Photo Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

England midfielder Keira Walsh trained on Sunday with the European champion on the eve of the Lionesses’ last-16 game against Nigeria, her first time in training since suffering a knee injury on July 28.

Walsh left the pitch on a stretcher with what looked like a serious injury during England’s 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28, and sat out its 6-1 rout of China to cap the group stage.

READ: Women’s World Cup: Nigeria’s Oshoala poses biggest threat to England, says Carney

The team announced a day later that Walsh had not suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but it is still not known when she will be able to play. England won all three of its group games at the World Cup to finish atop Group D.

Walsh is considered one of the world’s top midfielders, signing a three-year deal with Barcelona last September for a world-record fee of around 350,000 pounds ($401,170).

