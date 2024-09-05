MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026: What are the qualifying matches from Asia in this round?

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 14:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during a World Cup group E football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during a World Cup group E football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during a World Cup group E football match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers commences on Wednesday, September 5, with the quadrennial event set to be hosted jointly by USA, Canada, and Mexico in less than two years time.

India had come agonisingly close to making history. However, a 1-2 loss to Qatar in its last qualifier in the second round, coupled with other disappointing outings, left the Blue Tigers waiting for the next World Cup.

In this round, 18 teams are split in three groups of six. At the end of all the matches, the top two teams in each group will book their tickets for the marquee event, while the third and fourth placed teams will go into the fourth round.

2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar is placed in Group A, with other Asian heavyweights like Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are placed in Group C.

Group B has the likes of South Korea, a side that reached the Round of 16 stage in Qatar.

Take a look at all the matches taking place during the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers.

Matchday 1 (All times are in IST)
September 5 - Australia vs Bahrain (Group C, 3:40 pm)
September 5 - Japan vs China (Group C, 4:05 pm)
September 5 - South Korea vs Palestine (Group B, 4:30 pm)
September 5 -Uzbekistan vs North Korea (Group A, 7:30 pm)
September 5 - Iran vs Kyrgyzstan (Group A, 9:30 pm)
September 5 - Iraq vs Oman (Group B, 9:30 pm)
September 5 -Qatar vs UAE (Group A, 9:30 pm)
September 5 - Jordan vs Kuwait (Group B, 11:30 pm)
September 5 - Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia (Group C, 11:30 pm)

