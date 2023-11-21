MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar. Following are the standings of AFC countries as the second round of matches happen.

Updated : Nov 21, 2023 19:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac with Sunil Chhetri during the team’s training session on the eve of the FIFA qualifier match against Qatar at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac with Sunil Chhetri during the team’s training session on the eve of the FIFA qualifier match against Qatar at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac with Sunil Chhetri during the team’s training session on the eve of the FIFA qualifier match against Qatar at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

India started its second round of the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 win against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers are now playing their second match against Qatar, where they are currently trailing 1-0.

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6
2 India 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 -7 0

RELATED: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Senegal tops Group B, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 North Korea 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3
3 Syria 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
4 Myanmar 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 South Korea 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6
2 Thailand 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3
3 China 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
4 Singapore 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Malaysia 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6
2 Oman 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0
4 Chinese Taipei 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iran 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6
2 Uzbekistan 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
3 Turkmenistan 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1
4 Hong Kong 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iraq 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4
2 Vietnam 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4
3 Philippines 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 Indonesia 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Tajikistan 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4
2 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
3 Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
4 Pakistan 2 0 0 2 1 10 -9 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 UAE 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
2 Bahrain 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
3 Yemen 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1
4 Nepal 2 0 1 1 0 4 -4 1

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Australia 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 Lebanon 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2
3 Palestine 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
4 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 8 -7 1

