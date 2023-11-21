FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0

India started its second round of the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 win against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers are now playing their second match against Qatar, where they are currently trailing 1-0.

India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Qatar 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6 2 India 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 -7 0

RELATED: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Senegal tops Group B, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 North Korea 2 1 0 1 6 2 4 3 3 Syria 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Myanmar 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 South Korea 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6 2 Thailand 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 3 China 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Singapore 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Malaysia 2 2 0 0 5 3 2 6 2 Oman 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 3 Kyrgyzstan 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 4 Chinese Taipei 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Iran 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 2 Uzbekistan 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Turkmenistan 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Iraq 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4 2 Vietnam 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 3 Philippines 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 4 Indonesia 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Tajikistan 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4 2 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 3 Jordan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Pakistan 2 0 0 2 1 10 -9 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 UAE 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 2 Bahrain 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Yemen 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 4 Nepal 2 0 1 1 0 4 -4 1

Group I standings: