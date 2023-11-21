FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0

India started its second round of the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 win against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers are now playing their second match against Qatar, where they are currently trailing 1-0.
India is drawn in Group A, with Kuwait, Afghanistan and Qatar.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|6
|2
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|0
RELATED: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Senegal tops Group B, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|North Korea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Syria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Myanmar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Thailand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Oman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Uzbekistan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Turkmenistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iraq
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Philippines
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|Indonesia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Tajikistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|4
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Jordan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|UAE
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Bahrain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Yemen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|4
|Nepal
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
Group I standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Lebanon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Palestine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|1
Latest on Sportstar
- Never expected this, not in a million years: Head on his century in World Cup 2023 final against India
- BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table LIVE, India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers trailing 1-0
- Top 10 batting records broken in ODI World Cup 2023
- India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-1 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Meshaal scores early opening goal, India looking for equaliser near half-time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE