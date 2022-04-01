Football Football FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 29 teams in, eight teams in race for three remaining spots With 29 of the 32 countries decided for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, three slots remain vacant with eight countries in contention for the same, with stars like Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Scott McTominay and Andriy Yarmolenko all in the race. Team Sportstar 01 April, 2022 09:44 IST Gareth Bale, who has been in tremendous form for his country, will look to take his nation into the 2022 World Cup, with the Dragons set to locks horns with the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine in the last UEFA World Cup eliminator. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 01 April, 2022 09:44 IST With 29 of the 32 countries decided for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, three spots remain to be filled, with eight countries in contention for those. Football stars Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Scott McTominay and Andriy Yarmolenko, among others, all in the race to make it to Qatar.All you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 draw Which are the eight countries in the race for the three spots?Wales, Scotland, Ukraine, UAE, Australia, Peru, New Zealand and Costa Rica remain in the race to make the cut for the World Cup.UAE and Australia will first lock horns in the Round 4 playoff and the winner will face Peru for a place in the final 32.New Zealand and Costa Rica will be in action in the inter-confederation playoffs.Wales, on the other hand, awaits its next opponent with the match between Scotland and Ukraine postponed to June amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Pulisic, Ronaldo, Lewandowski into finals; Ibrahimovic, Salah miss out When will they be in action?Round 4 AFC match — Australia vs UAE — June 7Inter-confederation playoffs — June 13 or 14Peru vs winner of Round 4 AFC matchNew Zealand vs Costa RicaUEFA final round Qualifier — Scotland vs Ukraine — TBDUEFA Last spot playoff — Wales vs (winner of UEFA final round qualifier) — TBDThe match between Scotland and Ukraine is awaiting a date with UEFA hinting that the fixture will take place at some point in June. Unless that happens, clarity on the confirmation of Wales' eliminator remains unclear.ALSO READ | Players who failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 The draw for the World Cup fixtures will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in Qatar and is scheduled to happen on April 1 at 9:30 pm IST. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :