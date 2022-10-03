Fifa World Cup

The Black Stars have had the reputation of causing upsets on the biggest stage of International football and is grouped alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Qatar.

The country’s highest goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, remains in contention for selection, after his reversal on the announcement of retirement and will look to continue where he left off in the World Cup, eight years ago.

Ghana made its debut in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and has qualified in every edition of the tournament since, barring Russia 2018.

Its best-ever performance in the tournament came in 2010 when it became the third African side to make it through to the quarterfinal stage at the finals. Uruguay eliminated Ghana after a penalty shoot-out defeat.

The country’s highest goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, remains in contention for selection, after his reversal on the announcement of retirement.

The 36-year-old’s penalty miss proved pivotal in Ghana's elimination in 2010. This time, if given the chance, he will hope for redemption.

Manager: Otto Addo

Ghana's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
124351316

When is Ghana playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay - 8.30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium
Where can I watch Ghana’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Ghana’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

