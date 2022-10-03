Ghana made its debut in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and has qualified in every edition of the tournament since, barring Russia 2018.

Its best-ever performance in the tournament came in 2010 when it became the third African side to make it through to the quarterfinal stage at the finals. Uruguay eliminated Ghana after a penalty shoot-out defeat.

The country’s highest goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, remains in contention for selection, after his reversal on the announcement of retirement.

The 36-year-old’s penalty miss proved pivotal in Ghana's elimination in 2010. This time, if given the chance, he will hope for redemption.

Manager: Otto Addo

Ghana's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 12 4 3 5 13 16

When is Ghana playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 24 - Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974

November 24 - Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974 ⦿ November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium

November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium ⦿ December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay - 8.30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium