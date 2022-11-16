The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will have some of the biggest names in world football like Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Kylian Mbappe (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium).

However, several big names will not feature in the World Cup after their teams failed to qualify for the quadrennial tournament.

Here are some notable players who will be absent from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.