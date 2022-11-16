Fifa World Cup

Which players failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here are some notable names who will be absent in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 17:06 IST
(From L-R): Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Federico Chiesa of Italy, Erling Haaland of Norway and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden are some of the big names who will be absent from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

(From L-R): Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Federico Chiesa of Italy, Erling Haaland of Norway and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden are some of the big names who will be absent from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will have some of the biggest names in world football like Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Kylian Mbappe (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium).

FIFA World Cup Quiz VIII: How well do you know the WC before Qatar 2022?

However, several big names will not feature in the World Cup after their teams failed to qualify for the quadrennial tournament.

Here are some notable players who will be absent from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

  • ⦿ Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
  • ⦿ Federico Chiesa  (Italy)
  • ⦿ Gianluigi Donnarumma  (Italy)
  • ⦿ Giorgio Chiellini  (Italy)
  • ⦿ Marco Verratti  (Italy)
  • ⦿ Erling Haaland  (Norway)
  • ⦿ Martin Odegaard  (Norway)
  • ⦿ Zlatan Ibrahimovic  (Sweden)
  • ⦿ Kelechi Iheanacho  (Nigeria)
  • ⦿ Wilfred Ndidi  (Nigeria)
  • ⦿ Ademola Lookman  (Nigeria)
  • ⦿ Victor Osimhen  (Nigeria)
  • ⦿ Riyad Mahrez  (Algeria)
  • ⦿ David Alaba  (Austria)
  • ⦿ Luis Diaz  (Colombia)
  • ⦿ James Rodriguez  (Colombia)
  • ⦿ Alexis Sanchez (  Chile)
  • ⦿ Arturo Vidal (  Chile)
  • ⦿ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

