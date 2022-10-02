Serbia has been on a brilliant run in the European Qualifiers, with an eight-match unbeaten run, pushing Portugal into the playoffs and earning automatic qualification.

It will bank its hopes of attack on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in UEFA’s Qualifying campaign with eight goals.

🦸‍♂️ Aleksandar Mitrovic rises from the bench and scores his 33rd goal in his last 35 internationals to snatch Serbia a ticket to the #WorldCup ✈️



Aleksandar Mitrovic rises from the bench and scores his 33rd goal in his last 35 internationals to snatch Serbia a ticket to the World Cup. 'Mitro' has been absolutely sensational for his country.

Serbia had caused an upset in 2010 when it beat European heavyweight Germany in the group stage.

However, the country has recorded only one win in the tournament since, against Costa Rica in Russia four years ago, losing to Brazil and Switzerland — the results it will look to revert this time around.

Manager: Dragan Stojkovic

Serbia's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 8 6 2 0 18 9

When is Serbia playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

