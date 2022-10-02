Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Serbia has had a brilliant run in the European Qualifiers pushing Portugal into the playoffs and earning automatic qualification and will look to be the dark horses in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 08:23 IST
02 October, 2022 08:23 IST
Serbia will bank its hopes of attack on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in UEFA’s Qualifying campaign with eight goals.

Serbia will bank its hopes of attack on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in UEFA’s Qualifying campaign with eight goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serbia has had a brilliant run in the European Qualifiers pushing Portugal into the playoffs and earning automatic qualification and will look to be the dark horses in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Serbia has been on a brilliant run in the European Qualifiers, with an eight-match unbeaten run, pushing Portugal into the playoffs and earning automatic qualification.

It will bank its hopes of attack on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in UEFA’s Qualifying campaign with eight goals.

Serbia had caused an upset in 2010 when it beat European heavyweight Germany in the group stage.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

However, the country has recorded only one win in the tournament since, against Costa Rica in Russia four years ago, losing to Brazil and Switzerland — the results it will look to revert this time around.

Manager: Dragan Stojkovic

Serbia's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
8620189

When is Serbia playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 25 - Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia - 3.30 pm - Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ December 3 - Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM - Stadium 974
Where can I watch Serbia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Serbia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us