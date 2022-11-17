Portugal vs Nigeria: When, where to watch POR vs NIG FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup game?

Portugal will take on Nigeria in its final preparation game, before the Qatar World Cup commences, at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

The 2016 European Champion though will be without its talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been ruled out following a stomach bug.

Manager Fernando Santos will likely field a strong playing 11 and will also look to test the fitness levels of key players.

Nigeria, which failed to qualify for the World Cup after a defeat to Ghana in the play-offs, will be looking to garner some sort of positivity with a solid performance the European giants.

When will Portugal vs Nigeria Match Take place?

The match between Portugal vs Nigeria will take place at 12:15 AM IST on 18th November.

Where will Portugal vs Nigeria Match take place?

The Portugal vs Nigeria match will be held at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where to watch the game?

Portugal vs Nigeria will be livestreamed in SonyLiv.