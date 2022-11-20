FIFA World Cup – a concept first proposed by a French journalist Robert Guerin – has become a unifying spectacle for international football that stages joy, grief, anxiety and every emotion that embellishes the fact that football is more than just a game.

Since the start of the World Cup in 1930, over 2500 goals have been scored across several editions of the tournament. Before the World Cup begins, here are all the first goals scored in every edition of it:

July 13, 1930 – Lucien Laurent (France) – France vs Uruguay – result FRA 4-1 URU

May 27, 1934 – Ernesto Belis (Argentina) – Sweden vs Argentina – result SWE 3-2 ARG

June 4, 1938 – Josef Gauchel (Germany) – Switzerland vs Germany – result SWI 1-1 GER

June 24, 1950 – Ademir Marques de Menezes (Brazil) – Brazil vs Mexico - result BRA 4-0 MEX

June 16, 1954 – Milos Milutinovic (Yugoslavia) – Yugoslavia vs France – result YGV 1-0 FRA

June 8, 1958 – Tore Klas Agne Simonsson (Sweden) – Sweden vs Mexico – result SWE 3-0 MEX

May 30, 1958 – Hector Facundo (Argentina) – Argentina vs Bulgaria – result ARG 1-0 BLG

July 12, 1966 – Pele (Brazil) – Brazil vs Bulgaria – result BRA 2-0 BLG

June 2, 1970 – Chico, also known as Dinko Tsvetkov Dermendzhiev (Bulgaria) – Peru vs Bulgaria – result PER 3-2 BLG

June 14, 1974 – Paul Breitner (West Germany) – West Germany vs Chile – result GER 1-0 CHI

June 2, 1978 – Bernard Lacombe (France) –Italy vs France – result ITA 2-1 FRA

June 13, 1982 – Erwin Vandenbergh (Belgium) – Argentina vs Belgium – result ARG 0-1 BEL

May 31, 1986 – Alessandro Altobelli (Italy) – Bulgaria vs Italy – result BLG 1-1 ITA

June 8, 1990 – Francois Omam-Biyik (Cameroon) – Argentina vs Cameroon – result ARG 0-1 CMR

June 17, 1994 – Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) – Germany vs Bolivia – result GER 1-0 BOL

June 10, 1998 – Cesar Sampaio (Brazil) – Brazil vs Scotland – result BRA 2-1 SCO

May 31, 2002 – Papa Bouba Diop (Senegal) – France vs Senegal – result FRA 0-1 SEN

June 9, 2006 – Philipp Lahm (Germany) – Germany vs Costa Rica – result GER 4-2 CRC

June 11, 2010 – Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa) – result RSA 1-1 MEX

June 12, 2014 – (OG) Marcelo (Brazil) – Brazil vs Croatia – result BRA 3-1 CRC

June 14, 2018 – Yury Aleksandrovich Gazinsky (Russia) – Russia vs Saudi Arabia – RUS 5-0 KSA