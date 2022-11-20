FIFA World Cup – a concept first proposed by a French journalist Robert Guerin – has become a unifying spectacle for international football that stages joy, grief, anxiety and every emotion that embellishes the fact that football is more than just a game.
Since the start of the World Cup in 1930, over 2500 goals have been scored across several editions of the tournament. Before the World Cup begins, here are all the first goals scored in every edition of it:
July 13, 1930 – Lucien Laurent (France) – France vs Uruguay – result FRA 4-1 URU
May 27, 1934 – Ernesto Belis (Argentina) – Sweden vs Argentina – result SWE 3-2 ARG
June 4, 1938 – Josef Gauchel (Germany) – Switzerland vs Germany – result SWI 1-1 GER
June 24, 1950 – Ademir Marques de Menezes (Brazil) – Brazil vs Mexico - result BRA 4-0 MEX
June 16, 1954 – Milos Milutinovic (Yugoslavia) – Yugoslavia vs France – result YGV 1-0 FRA
June 8, 1958 – Tore Klas Agne Simonsson (Sweden) – Sweden vs Mexico – result SWE 3-0 MEX
May 30, 1958 – Hector Facundo (Argentina) – Argentina vs Bulgaria – result ARG 1-0 BLG
July 12, 1966 – Pele (Brazil) – Brazil vs Bulgaria – result BRA 2-0 BLG
June 2, 1970 – Chico, also known as Dinko Tsvetkov Dermendzhiev (Bulgaria) – Peru vs Bulgaria – result PER 3-2 BLG
June 14, 1974 – Paul Breitner (West Germany) – West Germany vs Chile – result GER 1-0 CHI
June 2, 1978 – Bernard Lacombe (France) –Italy vs France – result ITA 2-1 FRA
June 13, 1982 – Erwin Vandenbergh (Belgium) – Argentina vs Belgium – result ARG 0-1 BEL
May 31, 1986 – Alessandro Altobelli (Italy) – Bulgaria vs Italy – result BLG 1-1 ITA
June 8, 1990 – Francois Omam-Biyik (Cameroon) – Argentina vs Cameroon – result ARG 0-1 CMR
June 17, 1994 – Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) – Germany vs Bolivia – result GER 1-0 BOL
June 10, 1998 – Cesar Sampaio (Brazil) – Brazil vs Scotland – result BRA 2-1 SCO
May 31, 2002 – Papa Bouba Diop (Senegal) – France vs Senegal – result FRA 0-1 SEN
June 9, 2006 – Philipp Lahm (Germany) – Germany vs Costa Rica – result GER 4-2 CRC
June 11, 2010 – Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala (South Africa) – result RSA 1-1 MEX
June 12, 2014 – (OG) Marcelo (Brazil) – Brazil vs Croatia – result BRA 3-1 CRC
June 14, 2018 – Yury Aleksandrovich Gazinsky (Russia) – Russia vs Saudi Arabia – RUS 5-0 KSA