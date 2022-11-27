Andy Murray takes jibe at Piers Morgan for choosing Ronaldo over Messi as ‘GOAT’ after Argentina beat Mexico

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray took a jibe at British broadcaster Piers Morgan after Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in its second Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

Argentina had suffered a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in its tournament opener despite Messi’s goal.

Murray tagged Morgan while tweeting a photo of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who scored the first goal while provided the assist for the second, along with the caption “Oops.” This comes in the aftermath of an earlier tweet from Morgan where he had called Ronaldo the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) with an emoji after the Portugal striker scored against Ghana to help his side secure a 3-2 win.

“I can see why you like him… both the 2nd best players in your sport to come from your own country. #maradona #perry,” tweeted Morgan in response, referring 1986 World cup winner Diego Maradona as the best Argentina football player and Fred Perry, former World No. 1 and eight-time Grand Slam winner, as the best British tennis player.

Murray and Morgan had previously a Twitter spat in 2021 after former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, then a teenager, was forced to withdraw from her fourth-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon due to difficulty in breathing.

Morgan had backed former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe after he got flak for criticising Raducanu, asking her to toughen up. Morgan had then tweeted, “McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducunu’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was,” to which Murray replied, “Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers.”

Morgan recently conducted an explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain and all-time top scorer in men’s football, days before the World Cup in Qatar began. As a result of the interview in which Ronaldo criticised Manchester United, its manager Erik Ten Hag and owners, the Glazer family, the Premier League club terminated his contract.