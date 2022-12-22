Argentina’s central bank proposes to put Messi on currency notes after World Cup win

Since Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for Argentina, he has been in the thick of the news. His club Paris Saint Germain extended his contract, and the famous Maracana Stadium of Brazil invited him to make footprints at the Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, news came that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina discussed putting Messi on the thousand-peso currency note.

According to the financial newspaper El Financiero, the regulator bank of Argentina has held a meeting with a desire to mark the historic World Cup win of La Albiceleste.

Also Read Messi extends contract with PSG - report

In the Qatar World Cup final, Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the match was tied 3-3 till extra time.

Even as the newspaper reported that the bank “jokingly proposed” the idea, what was true is the authorities indeed held a meeting about this even before the World Cup final itself.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors, and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” El Financiero reported.

Commemorative coins had been introduced in the past by the bank to mark Argentina’s first World Cup victory at home in 1978 and the 50th death anniversary of Eva Peron, the wife of former President Juan Domingo Peron.

Also Read | Is Messi the undisputed GOAT of football after Argentina’s World Cup win? - Cover Story

According to the report, the currency note will also have ‘La Scaloneta’ in the back to pay a tribute to coach Lionel Scaloni.

“And on the back of the ticket? ‘La Scaloneta’ (the nickname of the team led by Leonel Scaloni), they say, has already done enough merit to be immortalized there, this after their victories in the 2021 Copa América, the Finalissima (the match against Italy, the most recent champion of the Euro) and Qatar 2022,” reported the newspaper.