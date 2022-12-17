What is Argentina’s record in FIFA World Cup finals?

Argentina will play its sixth final in its World Cup history, when it faces France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Argentina is a two-time world champion, winning the title in 1978 and 1986. Apart from that, it finished as the runner-up in the 1930, 1990 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

1930 World Cup, Uruguay

Argentina reached the final of the inaugural edition of the World Cup, which was hosted by Uruguay. The host country defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final to lift the first World Cup title. The match was a replay of the 1928 gold medal match at the Olympics, which Uruguay won after a replay.

Also Read | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Pablo Dorado, Pedro Cea, Santos Iriarte, and Hector Castro scored for Uruguay, while Carlos Peucelle and Guillermo Stabile found the net for Argentina.

1978 World Cup, Argentina

Argentina hosted its first and only World Cup in 1978. The host country reached its second World Cup final that year, where it beat the Netherlands by a scoreline of 3-1 to lift its first title.

Argentina’s Mario Kempes, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals, opened the scoring in the 38th minute. However, Dick Nanninga of the Netherlands equalised in the 82nd minute forcing the match into extra-time.

Kempes scored his second goal of the match in the 105th minute of extra-time. Ricardo Bertoni doubled La Albiceleste’s lead in the 115th minute.

Argentina’s Daniel Passerella holds the cup, after winning the World Cup Football match against the Netherlands in the final at Buenos Aires on June 25, 1978. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1986 World Cup, Mexico

Argentina reached its third World Cup final in the 1986 edition held in Mexico. It beat West Germany with a 3-2 scoreline to win its second title.

In the final, Jose Brown opened the scoring for Argentina in the 23rd minute, and Jorge Valdano doubled its lead in the 56th minute. However, the match was not over. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Volley scored quick goals in the 74th and 81st minutes to level the match.

With the match heading towards extra-time, Jorge Burruchaga scored Argentina’s third in the 84th minute, which turned out to be the winning goal.

Argentinian midfielder Jorge Burruchaga (R) beats West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher to score the winning goal during the World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany 29 June 1986 in Mexico City. | Photo Credit: AFP

1990 World Cup, Italy

Argentina started the 1990 World Cup as defending champion, reaching the final for a second successive edition. It again faced West Germany in a replay of the 1986 final.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022: From Messi upset with referee to Ronaldo goal disallowed, top controversies in Qatar, Part I

It was a low-scoring match. The only goal of the match was scored by Germany’s Andreas Brehme from the spot in the 85th minute, giving Germany its third title.

2014 World Cup, Brazil

Argentina reached its fifth final in the 2014 edition, hosted by Brazil.

It faced old rival Germany yet again in a World Cup final. Like the 1990 World Cup, it was a low-scoring match, with the only goal coming from Germany’s Mario Gotze in the 113th minute, giving Germany a 1-0 win and its fourth World Cup title.