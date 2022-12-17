Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Argentina will face defending champion France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Argentina qualified for the final after a comprehensive 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals, while France clinched a 2-0 win against Morocco to reach its second successive final.

Argentina vs France overall Head-to-Head record

Argentina and France will face each other for the 13th time in their history, with both the teams looking to win its third World Cup title.

Out of the 12 matches they have played, Argentina has won six of them compared to France’s three. Three matches have ended in a draw.

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head Played: 12 Argentina wins: 6 France wins: 3 Draw: 3

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head record in the World Cup

Argentina and France met for the first time in the group stages of the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay. Argentina won the match 1-0 courtesy of a Luis Monti strike in the 81st minute, that led to an early exit for France.

Both sides met again in the 1978 World Cup, that was being hosted in Argentina. It was yet another group stage match, where Argentina beat France 2-1 to knock it out of the tournament. Daniel Passarella scored for an Argentina lead in the first-half but Michel Platini equalised for France in the 61st minute. In the second-half, Leopoldi Luque’s goal in the 74th minute turned out to be the match winner.

The last time both the sides met was in the Russia World Cup in 2018. It was a Round of 16 match, where France edged out a 4-3 win.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 13th minute after converting from the spot. However, Argentina bounced back after quick goals from Angel Di Maria and Gabriel Mercado in the 41st and 48th minute to give a lead to Argentina. But Benjamin Pavard scored the ‘goal of the tournament’ with a sumptuous volley to make it 2-2. Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals in the 64th and 68th minute to make ti 4-2 for France. Sergio Aguero scored late in third third minute of second-half added time but France held on to clinch the win.

