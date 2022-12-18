Will Raphael Varane start for France against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final?

Defending champion France will play against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

This will be the first time since 2002 that the defending World Cup winner will play in consecutive finals. However, Didier Deschamps has already had multiple injury woes before the tournament, with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema out of the tournament even before Les Blues began its World Cup campaign.

Before the semifinal against Morocco, two of France’s key midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrian Rabiot, were rules out with illness, but the team progressed to the finals nevertheless.

Ahead of the final, one of its most important defenders, Raphael Varane is doubtful to start against Argentina as he is reportedly suffering from flu, following a virus outbreak in the France camp mid-tournament.

The Manchester United defender has been a crucial member of France’s starting eleven. He was recovering from a leg injury before the tournament and missed France’s opening World Cup fixture against Australia.

More to follow.