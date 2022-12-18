News

Will Raphael Varane start for France against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final?

This will be the first time since Brazil in 2002 that the defending World Cup winner will play in consecutive finals.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 18:41 IST
18 December, 2022 18:41 IST
Raphael Varane of France after the semifinal victory against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Raphael Varane of France after the semifinal victory against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

This will be the first time since Brazil in 2002 that the defending World Cup winner will play in consecutive finals.

Defending champion France will play against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

This will be the first time since 2002 that the defending World Cup winner will play in consecutive finals. However, Didier Deschamps has already had multiple injury woes before the tournament, with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema out of the tournament even before Les Blues began its World Cup campaign.

Before the semifinal against Morocco, two of France’s key midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrian Rabiot, were rules out with illness, but the team progressed to the finals nevertheless.

Ahead of the final, one of its most important defenders, Raphael Varane is doubtful to start against Argentina as he is reportedly suffering from flu, following a virus outbreak in the France camp mid-tournament.

The Manchester United defender has been a crucial member of France’s starting eleven. He was recovering from a leg injury before the tournament and missed France’s opening World Cup fixture against Australia.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us