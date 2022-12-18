News

Argentina vs France penalty shootout, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final: Who are Emiliano Martinez and Hugo Lloris, goalkeepers of both teams?

If this game had to head into a penalty shootout, Argentina would have a slight edge owing to its goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record when an attempt is made via penalty.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 22:36 IST
18 December, 2022 22:36 IST
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez looks dejected after France’s Kylian Mbappe scores the side’s second goal from the spot.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez looks dejected after France’s Kylian Mbappe scores the side’s second goal from the spot. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

If this game had to head into a penalty shootout, Argentina would have a slight edge owing to its goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record when an attempt is made via penalty.

Nothing separated Argentina and France after 90 minutes of play in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, forcing the game into extra-time.

If this game had to head into a penalty shootout, La Albiceleste would have a slight edge owing to their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record when an attempt is made from the danger area.

In his top flight and full international career, Martinez has faced 39 penalties on target. He has managed to ward off nine of those efforts, thus maintaining a 23.1 per cent save rate.

On the other hand, Hugo Lloris, Martinez’s French counterpart, has faced 116 on target penalties and saved only 14. It translates into a mere 12.1 per cent saving rate. In Qatar 2022 itself, Lloris has failed to stop efforts from England’s Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski of Poland.

Of the two, only Martinez has stood custodian in a shootout in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. In the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, after the sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, the game trickled into the penalty shootouts. Martinez played hero, saving the first two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis. Argentina won the game 4-3 on penalties.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us