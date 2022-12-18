Nothing separated Argentina and France after 90 minutes of play in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, forcing the game into extra-time.

If this game had to head into a penalty shootout, La Albiceleste would have a slight edge owing to their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s record when an attempt is made from the danger area.

In his top flight and full international career, Martinez has faced 39 penalties on target. He has managed to ward off nine of those efforts, thus maintaining a 23.1 per cent save rate.

On the other hand, Hugo Lloris, Martinez’s French counterpart, has faced 116 on target penalties and saved only 14. It translates into a mere 12.1 per cent saving rate. In Qatar 2022 itself, Lloris has failed to stop efforts from England’s Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski of Poland.

Of the two, only Martinez has stood custodian in a shootout in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. In the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, after the sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, the game trickled into the penalty shootouts. Martinez played hero, saving the first two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis. Argentina won the game 4-3 on penalties.