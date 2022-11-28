News

Brazil qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after win against Switzerland

Brazil became the second team after France to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage after a 2-1 win against Switzerland on Monday.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 23:23 IST
28 November, 2022 23:23 IST
Casemiro of Brazil celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal with their teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Casemiro of Brazil celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal with their teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on November 28, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Brazil became the second team after France to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage after a 2-1 win against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil became the second team after France to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stages after a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday.

With the scores deadlocked at 0-0 for a long time, Casemiro struck the telling blow in the 83rd minute to give the lead to Brazil.

The Selecao thought they had their first goal when Vinicius Jr found the net in the 64th minute, but a VAR overturned the goal for offside.

After securing a 2-0 win against Serbia in its opening match, Brazil, with the win against Switzerland, stands at six points from two matches and qualifies for the knockout with a game to spare.

Brazil will play its final group match against Cameroon on December 3.

Brazil has been paired in Group G along with Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us