Brazil qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after win against Switzerland

Brazil became the second team after France to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stages after a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday.

With the scores deadlocked at 0-0 for a long time, Casemiro struck the telling blow in the 83rd minute to give the lead to Brazil.

The Selecao thought they had their first goal when Vinicius Jr found the net in the 64th minute, but a VAR overturned the goal for offside.

After securing a 2-0 win against Serbia in its opening match, Brazil, with the win against Switzerland, stands at six points from two matches and qualifies for the knockout with a game to spare.

Brazil will play its final group match against Cameroon on December 3.

Brazil has been paired in Group G along with Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.