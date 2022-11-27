News

Canada knocked out of Qatar World Cup after loss against Croatia

Canada became the second team to get knocked out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 after its 4-1 loss against Croatia on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 23:27 IST
Lucas Cavallini of Canada reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Canada became the second team after Qatar to get knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after its 4-1 loss against Croatia on Sunday.

Canada opened the scoring in the match after Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal of the Qatar World Cup after just 68 seconds. However, the Croatians soon settled into the match and started dominating Canada in all departments.

Andrej Kramaric scored a brace, while Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also got on the scoresheet.

Canada, which suffered a 1-0 loss against Belgium in its opening World Cup match, does not have any points after two matches.

Canada is paired with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in Group F.

