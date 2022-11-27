Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson was seen having a tampon in his nose during the FIFA World Cup match against Croatia, in the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Hutchinson had a bleeding nose, early in the second half and was seen the medical team provide him with a tampon in his nose, leaving football fans around the world, confused. In replays, however, it was clear that the 39-year-old did actually have a tampon plugged in his nose.

This practice is quite common to stop a bloody nose and was a temporary solution to stop the blood, as the veteran was seen disposing it off, after some time.

Earlier tonight, Hutchinson made his 100th appearance for Canada, becoming the first player to reach this milestone for the men’s team. Despite Canada scoring the opening goal of the match in the second minute, Croatia scored three more goals, as the runner-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup made a commanding comeback in the Group F match.

Les Rouges returned to the FIFA World Cup after 36 years, and has improved on its performance after taking an early lead against the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia. But his goal saw three goal in reply from the Croats as Canada made an exit from Group F.

In the 1986 World Cup, Canada’s previous appearance in the tournament, it was grouped alongside Hungary, Soviet Union and the France and had ended the tournament at the bottom of the table with no goals to its name, conceding six goals and scoring none.

The new Canada team has looked a polar opposite of the team of 1986 with some serious attacking talent in the squad. Finishing as the third-round winner in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, the Maple Leafs scored over 50 goals - over double its previous best of 24 goals in any of its previous qualifying campaigns.

Canada is drawn in Group F, alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia and will play its last match in Qatar 2022 against Morocco on December 1, at the Al Thumama Stadium.