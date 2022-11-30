Pulisic ‘day-to-day’ after Iran World Cup injury: US Soccer

Christian Pulisic suffered a “pelvic contusion” during the USA’s World Cup victory over Iran but has vowed to be fit for his team’s last 16 clash with the Netherlands.

A USA team spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that the Chelsea forward, who was injured while scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Iran, was regarded as “day-to-day” fitness-wise.

“USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” US Soccer said.

Pulisic was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident that led to his injury but was back at the US team hotel to greet his team-mates following the Group B win on Tuesday.

In a photo posted on social media on Tuesday, Pulisic said he expected to play against the Netherlands on Saturday, when the Americans will attempt to reach the quarter-finals.

“I’ll be ready for Saturday, don’t worry,” a jubilant Pulisic wrote.

US midfielder Weston McKennie said on Tuesday that Pulisic had indicated he would be fit to start against the Dutch.

“I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready’,” said McKennie.

Pulisic’s winner against the Iranians came as he threw his body into a tangle of defenders to jab home Sergino Dest’s headed cross.

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there,” McKennie said.

“It was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”