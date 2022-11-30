News

Pulisic ‘day-to-day’ after Iran World Cup injury: US Soccer

Christian Pulisic was injured while scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Iran and substituted at half time.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 22:00 IST
30 November, 2022 22:00 IST
Christian Pulisic’s fitness will be closely watched before the USA’s Round of 16 match against Netherlands.

Christian Pulisic’s fitness will be closely watched before the USA’s Round of 16 match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Christian Pulisic was injured while scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Iran and substituted at half time.

 Christian Pulisic suffered a “pelvic contusion” during the USA’s World Cup victory over Iran but has vowed to be fit for his team’s last 16 clash with the Netherlands.

A USA team spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that the Chelsea forward, who was injured while scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Iran, was regarded as “day-to-day” fitness-wise.

Also Read
Qatar 2022: Which teams have qualified for the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup?

“USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” US Soccer said.

Pulisic was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident that led to his injury but was back at the US team hotel to greet his team-mates following the Group B win on Tuesday.

In a photo posted on social media on Tuesday, Pulisic said he expected to play against the Netherlands on Saturday, when the Americans will attempt to reach the quarter-finals.

“I’ll be ready for Saturday, don’t worry,” a jubilant Pulisic wrote.

US midfielder Weston McKennie said on Tuesday that Pulisic had indicated he would be fit to start against the Dutch.

“I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, ‘Best believe I’ll be ready’,” said McKennie.

Pulisic’s winner against the Iranians came as he threw his body into a tangle of defenders to jab home Sergino Dest’s headed cross.

“Obviously we’re very thankful that he threw his body there,” McKennie said.

“It was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we’re excited to still be here.”

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us