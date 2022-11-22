Christian Pulisic is set to take stage in his first FIFA World Cup on Monday when USA takes on Wales at Al Rayyan Stadium.

Pulisic is probably the biggest star to come out of US Soccer in the last generation after his move to European clubs Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. He went on to win the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Despite not being the designated skipper of his national team, Pulisic is fondly nicknamed ‘Captain America’ by the fans. The 24-year-old is also known as the ‘LeBron James of soccer’ by fans on social media.

The reference came about after a clip from a show ‘Pawn Stars’ was aired where an American soccer fan is looking to sell a jersey of the Chelsea star. In the video, he refers to the forward as soccer’s LeBron James in a bid to fetch a price of $1500 for the shirt.

Never forget that Pawn Stars called Christian Pulisic "The Lebron James of Soccer" and got compared to Messi and Ronaldo #CHELIVpic.twitter.com/OMhhtQkcg6 — Steve (@Steveo22_) January 2, 2022

There is no denying that Pulisic is the no. 1 soccer star in the United States after his exploits in Europe. His fame in the sport is close to that of LeBron in basketball.

If Pulisic has a good World Cup showing, his reputation could further be enhanced among the audiences in the US.