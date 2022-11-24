Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever player to score at five World Cups during Portugal’s Group H opener against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo achieved the feat with a strike in the 65th minute against Black Stars, taking his overall tally across five editions to eight goals.

The forward went down in the penalty box, trying to win the ball from Ghana in its box and scored, setting multiple records in the FIFA World Cup.

Here is the breakdown of all his goals in the FIFA World Cup:

Goal Number Opponent FIFA World Cup year Match stage Result 1 Iran Germany 2006 (P) Group Stage POR 2-0 IRN 2 North Korea South Africa 2010 Group Stage POR 7-0 KOREA DPR 3 Ghana Brazil 2014 Group Stage POR 2-1 GHA 4 Spain Russia 2018 (P) Group Stage POR 3-3 ESP 5 Spain Russia 2018 Group Stage POR 3-3 ESP 6 Spain Russia 2018 Group Stage POR 3-3 ESP 7 Morocco Russia 2018 Group Stage POR 1-0 MOR 8 Ghana (P) Qatar 2022 Group Stage Match still on

Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose, Pele and Uwe Seeler are the players who have scored at four World Cups. Messi became the latest entrant to the list during Argentina’s 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

How many non-penalty goals does Ronaldo have in the World Cup?

Five. Of the eight goals of Ronaldo, five of them have come as non-penalty goals, while the remaining three - his first against Iran in 2006, second against Spain in 2018 and the last, against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup -- came from the spot.

Ronaldo also became the second-oldest goal scorer at the showpiece event. The oldest player to have scored a goal in a World Cup is Roger Milla of Cameroon who did it against Russia at the age of 42 years during the 1994 edition in the US.

Ronaldo already holds the record for being the all-time top scorer in men’s football with 118 goals.

