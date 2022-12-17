Croatia 2-1 Morocco LIVE score, World Cup 2022 third place match updates: Second half underway

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup third place play-off between Croatia and Morocco, happening at the Khalifa International stadium.

HALF-TIME

An eventful first 45 minutes come to an end. Morocco, even though being the better looking team this half, is trailing after Orsic’s stunner right before the half time whistle blew.

45+2’

Yet another injury scare for Morocco as Achraf Dari is down in pain. Looks like a hamstring injury as he is seen clutching his thigh right after getting up

45+1’

Gvardiol’s miscues a header deep inside the Croatian half, En Nesyri tries to get to the ball but Livakovic rushes in to collect it

45’

Two added minutes

42’ GOAAALLLLL

CROATIA TAKES THE LEAD AND IN SOME STYLE!! ORSIC scores a stunner from the edge of the box as the ball hits the crossbar and goes inside the goal. Morocco had the momentum riding towards it but its defense fails to support yet again

40’

Ziyech makes a brilliant run in the middle, skipping past three defenders and digs out a long ranger but the ball goes out without troubling Livakovic

39’

Modric gets the ball deep inside the left flank but Yamiq marks him to perfection

37’

Corner for Morocco and Ziyech takes it. His lofted ball finds En Nesyri’s head but the ball goes agonisingly close to the goal post! Morocco deserves to take the lead for the kind of football it has played for the past 15 minutes

35’

Free kick for Morocco as Gvardiol pushes Sabiri down. Ziyech takes the kick as usual and puts in a searching lob ball but it is headed away

33’

SO CLOSE!! Morocco has picked up pace now. Boufal leads the attack on the left and finds El Khannous and gets the ball back inside the box. He registers a shot but Croatian defense steps up as the ball goes out for a goal kick

29’

UNLUCKYY!! Ziyech initiates a Moroccan attack with a lovely move to find Hakimi on the right. The PSG defender goes into the final third and whips out a cross but En-Nesyri fails to get a touch

25’

Morocco concedes a free-kick. Majer takes it and sends in a lofted ball in an effort to find Kramaric inside the box but the striker is caught offside

24’

Sloppy defending from Morocco continues. Allah gets a rebound inside the box but hits it straight to Livaja. He finds Modric at the edge of the box and the Real Madrid playmaker takes a couple of steps and dishes out a low shot, that nutmegs Dari, but Bono keeps the ball out

22’

After being forced to play in its own half for a good couple of minutes, Morocco starts to counter finally as Bono lets out a long throw to find Sabiri. The latter runs into the Croatian half but is intercepted by Majer

20’

After an electrifying first 10 minutes, the teams have taken a step back and are fighting to keep as much possession as they can. As of now, Croatia looks more threatening comparitively

18’

CHANCE!! Kramaric makes a decent run to reach the edge of the box before passing it to Orsic on the left but the latter fails to capitalise the opening as the ball clattered into his teammate

15’

Brilliant piece of defending from the scorer Dari. A Livaja-Kramaric link up led Croatia’s attack as the latter lashed out a shot but Dari slided in between to keep the ball away from danger

13’

Gvardiol from the Croatian half sends in a low kept through ball on the left flank but the ball travels faster than Perisic for a Moroccan goal kick

11’

Sabiri in the middle tries a through ball in an attempt to find Ziyech but Kramaric intercepts and the ball goes out for a Moroccan throw

9’

Free kick for Morocco. Ziyech puts in a long ball, it takes a deflection and goes directly to Dari who heads it inside the post. Gvardiol’s goal is cancelled within minutes!!

6’

Kramaric is down as he is fouled by Amarbat and it is a free-kick for Croatia. Majer takes the kick and puts a lofted ball into the penalty box that finds Perisic’s head and he passes it to Gvardiol and the masked man heads it past bono!! A memorable World Cup outing for the number 20 and he has topped it off with a goal!!

4’

Modric is incharge of the corner and sends in a searching lob ball but Morocco clears it after initial struggle

3’

Bono!! A sloppy kick from the Moroccan keeper almost goes into his own net. Luck favours him as the ball goes out for a Croatian corner

2’

Attack from Dalic’s side straight away as Modric runs into the Moroccan half but Yamiq sweeps the ball out

KICK-OFF

Andrej Kramaric gets his first touch of the game as Croatia starts left to right

T-5

We are just minutes away from the third place match and the players have made their way into the middle. Time for national anthems. Croatia has opted for a 3-5-2 formation while Morocco will start with 4-1-2-3.

8:20pm: Ivan Perisic has scored six World Cup goals for Croatia – one more would make him their outright top scorer in the competition, surpassing Davor Suker.

8:10pm: Regardless of the result, Morocco participating in this match is the furthest an African nation has ever reached in World Cup history.

8:00pm: This is Croatia’s second third-place play-off match in the World Cup, previously beating Netherlands 2-1 in the 1998 edition.

If you’re wondering why Moroccan captain Romain Saiss is not starting today, here is the answer

7:50pm: Croatia has kept a clean sheet in all three of its previous World Cup matches against African sides, beating Cameroon 4-0 in 2014, Nigeria 2-0 in 2018, and drawing 0-0 with Morocco this year.

7:45pm: This is the second meeting between Croatia and Morocco at this World Cup, having played out a 0-0 draw on matchday one. Croatia was restricted to five shots, its fewest ever in a World Cup match.

Starting lineups! Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah

PREVIEW

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept.

“You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Friday.

Regragui’s history-making team — the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals — will play Croatia on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

“It’s like the booby prize,” Regragui said. “I am sorry for speaking like this. I understand that it should be important, I understand that it is better to finish third than fourth, but for, me my takeaway is that we just didn’t get to the final.”

Predicted lineups Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisi Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Morocco’s run to the semifinals in Qatar provided the most improbable story of the tournament. The team was also the first Arab nation to go so far in soccer’s biggest event, generating an outpouring of pride among Arab countries.

After such a wild and dizzying ride, it’s understandable that Regragui sounded so flat when looking ahead to the match against Croatia. It’s also a measure of his own ambition that he ends an unforgettable tournament for African soccer with a sense of disappointment after being beaten by defending champion France 2-0.

“Yes, finishing third would be great for our image. We would be on the podium,” the coach said. “But you know what, even if we win the game tomorrow we won’t have got to the final and we won’t have won the World Cup.”

The atmosphere from the Croatian side has been more upbeat.

The runners-up from the last World Cup in Russia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the other semifinal match, but their players have spoken of the importance of winning another medal.

Forward Andrej Kramarić described it as the chance to “become an immortal hero in your country.”

“Eight of us from (the tournament in) Russia understand that feeling of winning a medal at the World Cup and we have a lot of players who haven’t experienced that and would love to do that because it’s something that will stay with you for the rest of their life,” Kramarić said.

Luka Modric, who is likely playing in his last World Cup, had similar thoughts.

“We need to leave everything to win the bronze medal and let our fans celebrate one more time,” he said.

To finish second and third in back-to-back World Cups would further secure the legacy of a golden generation for Croatia.

“Saturday’s match is not a small one for us, but a big final, a fight for third place, for a medal,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said. “We have to prepare in every sense. It’s a big thing if we take the bronze medal, that would be great.

“The difference is being third or fourth in the world, we will do everything to do that.”

Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year’s World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

Also Read | Morocco’s World Cup success boosts academy that produces talent

“We know that Croatia got a lot of stick because they weren’t able to beat Morocco,” Regragui said. “Morocco was one of the underdogs and now we both reached the semifinals.”

Injured Morocco center back Romain Saiss, the team’s captain, will miss the game after lasting only 21 minutes against France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that match, is a doubt.

“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits, but they still want to go out tomorrow and play again,” Regragui said. “But we are not going to be taking risks tomorrow for some of our players.”

-AP

When and where to watch

When will the Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match kick-off?

The Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match will kick-off at 8:30 pm IST, December 17.

Where will the Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match kick-off?

The Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Where can you watch the Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match in India?

The Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Croatia vs Morocco third place play-off match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.