Morocco captain Romain Saiss does not start in FIFA World Cup third-place play off against Croatia

Morocco captain Romain Saiss did not make it to the starting eleven against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff.

17 December, 2022 19:45 IST
Romain Saiss of Morocco after the semifinal loss against France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Romain Saiss of Morocco after the semifinal loss against France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Morocco captain Romain Saiss did not make it to the starting eleven against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday.

The centre-back was stretched off in the second-half against Portugal in the quarterfinals with a hamstring injury and was doubtful for the semis. However, he looked to have made a miraculous recovery to star against France.

Eventually, he had to give in to a struggling hamstring and was substituted off in the 20th minute.

“We won’t be taking risks... especially Saiss. He’s been ruled out. But I’m confident and trust in our group,” Morocco head coach Walid Regragui had said on the eve of the game.

Saiss, a centre-back, led the team to a historic run up to the semifinals, with the Atlas Lions not conceding a single goal from an opponent up to the battle of the final four.

More to follow.

