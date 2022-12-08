England midfielder Declan Rice returned to training on Thursday, easing fears about his fitness ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips told a news conference that Rice had taken part in the training session at their Al-Wakrah base

Rice, the West Ham United midfielder, has started in all four of England’s matches in Qatar and is a key component of Gareth Southgate’s midfield.

Playing in the defensive holding role, Rice has formed an excellent understanding with 19-year-old Jude Bellingham with the pair particularly effective in the 3-0 round-of-16 win over Senegal.