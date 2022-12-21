News

Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappe again during FIFA World Cup celebrations in Argentina

On Tuesday, during Argentina’s return to Buenos Aires amid huge fanfare, Martinez carried around a baby doll with Mbappe’s face plastered on it.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 10:19 IST
Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe at the presentation ceremony after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe at the presentation ceremony after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took yet another swipe at France star Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the Qatar World Cup final but lost the trophy to Argentina.

Martinez, who saved Randal Kolo Muani’s dying-minute strike to force the match to the penalty shootout, has been phenomenal, making numerous saves. In the shootout, he saved one and saw two more going off target as Argentina won the final 4-2.

As Argentina celebrated its first World Cup victory in 36 years, Martinez held a moment of silence for Mbappe in the dressing room. And then on Tuesday, during Argentina’s return to Buenos Aires amid huge fanfare, Martinez carried around a baby doll with Mbappe’s face plastered on it.

Before the World Cup, Mbappe spoke on the differences between South American and European football. “The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it was always the Europeans who won,” he was quoted as saying by TNTSPORTSBR.

