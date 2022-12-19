Lionel Messi, the artist, needed a crown and FIFA World Cup 2022 finally gave it to him

When Gonzalo Montiel scored the fourth and decisive penalty in the FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi - the captain of Argentina and its highest goal-scorer - sank to his knees.

The 35-year-old was in tears, eight years ago at a similar stage, on the other side of the result, with Golden Ball in hand and head looking down.

Lionel Messi (right) holds the Golden Ball trophy after the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In Qatar, he made a round of the Lusail Stadium on the shoulders of former teammate Sergio Aguero with the famed Golden Trophy in his hands.

Messi came into the tournament with a very different set of expectations than those in Brazil in 2014.

He was no more a Barcelona player, neither was he a scurrying 27-year-old forward.

Instead, the captain and a Copa America winner, was in his last World Cup – a tournament his country had last won under Diego Maradona 36 years ago – even before he was born.

In the World Cup, Messi’s playmaking ability saw him drop deep when situations demanded, carry the ball into the final third, and just then his magic began.

Argentina’s first match saw it take the through-ball approach when passes along the flanks for Messi were fed to him.

When it fell flat, the Argentine donned a different role – playing one-twos, combination passes and releasing teammates (often forwards) in the final third.

In fact, Messi ran the least among most of his teammates - a mere eight kilometres against the team average of 10.5.

But his passing ability saw him combine with Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Otamendi for a perfect hit against Australia.

The very same player – drawing defenders to himself against Netherlands – nutmegged defender Nathan Ake to deliver an exquisite pass to Nahuel Molina to open the scoring in the quarterfinals.

Dutch painter Rembrandt used to paint using a technique named ‘impasto’ which involved using thick colours through little brush strokes. But his strokes were so sublime that his work remains an object of wonder in galleries around the world.

When Messi rounded Josko Gvardiol, dribbled along the right flank and cut back for a cross to Julian Alvarez, it looked like a routine.

But the very act in a packed Lusail Stadium was so exquisite that Croatia’s 20-year-old revelation looked like a court jester at the Shakespeare globe who had forgotten his lines.

Lionel Messi is challenged by Josko Gvardiol of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Against France, Messi was at it again. Making quick runs from the midfield and waiting for just the right gap to emerge.

A tiny error and that’s that – he is off, shifting from the mid-block to a high-block, marching forward, with two, sometimes one player as his support to combine.

The final goal from La Albiceleste would be the perfect example here. Argentina attacked on the counter, Lautaro Martinez got the ball, passed to Messi, who then passed it to Enzo Fernandez as the three barged into the French penalty box.

Enzo crossed it for Lautaro, but his shot – saved by Lloris – was then hit in goal by Messi.

Check-mate!

Lionel Messi with the Golden Ball after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Messi had six goals in four World Cups before coming to Qatar. He now has 13 – more than any Argentina player and fourth-highest overall. Additionally, with nine assists, he sits level with Pele for most goal contributions in the tournament.

Unlike his gameplay for Paris Saint-Germain, where his long balls are acutely received and hit by Neymar, it is his little passes, runs and vision that set him apart for an absolute spectacle in the desert nation.

The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner had everything – a reliable and strong midfielder in Rodrigo de Paul, a Copa America winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and above all, a finisher to ensure the ball ended up at the back of the net, in the form of Julian Alvarez.

The 22-year-old, with four goals in his maiden World Cup campaign, has turned out to be what Jorge Valdano was to Messi.

More precisely, Messi had a well-oiled machine that he could drive – orchestrating attacks, delivering assists and scoring decisive goals.

But the Chi-Flow was his despair – one last dance before calling curtains on his World Cup career marred by a Gonzalo Higuain miss against Germany in the 2014 final.

That bore fruits in Qatar.

“Look what this cup is, it’s beautiful,” he said after winning the coveted trophy.

“We suffered a lot, but we made it… It’s crazy that it happened this way. I wanted it badly. I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a presentiment that it was going to be this.…it made me feel enormously happy.”

The Argentine may have hung his boots from the tournament, but his runs, goals and presence in the field in this World Cup, especially at the Lusail Stadium, have made him the Rembrandt of football – one whom you can stand at stare for hours without getting bored.

The king of Argentina now has a new name – Lionel Messi – who just got his crown in Qatar.