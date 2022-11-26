England continues winless run against USA in World Cups

England’s winless run against the United States of America in World Cups continued as the 20th FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture ended in a goalless draw on Saturday.

Despite England having three shots on target compared to the US men’s soccer team’s one, both teams had to settle for a point each at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The previous two World Cup matches between England and USA have seen the latter emerge victorious once. In their first ever World Cup meeting in 1950, England’s Joe Gaetjens managed to graze the ball into the net while diving near the penalty spot to mark what many still remember as one of the greatest upsets in the sport’s history.

60 years later, when the two sides faced off in a Group C game in Rustenburg, South Africa, Steven Gerrard and Clinton Dempsey scored in the first half itself to decide the fate of the game.

Harry Kane’s team, now with four points in Qatar 2022, maintained its position at the top of the Group B table. USA, with two points from as many games, is third. Iran, with a win over Wales on Friday, sits second with three points.

WORLD CUP MATCHES HISTORY

June 29, 1950: England 0-1 USA

June 12, 2010: England 1-1 USA

November 26, 2022: England 0-0 USA