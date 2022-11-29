Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Group B clash between England and Wales. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

11:40PM IST - FORM GUIDE

England

⦿ Drew 0-0 with USA

Drew 0-0 with USA ⦿ Beat Iran 6-2

Beat Iran 6-2 ⦿ Drew 3-3 with Germany

Drew 3-3 with Germany ⦿ Lost 0-1 to England

Lost 0-1 to England ⦿ Lost 0-4 to Hungary

Wales

⦿ Lost 0-2 to IR Iran

Lost 0-2 to IR Iran ⦿ Drew 1-1 with USA

Drew 1-1 with USA ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Poland

Lost 0-1 to Poland ⦿ Lost 1-2 to Belgium

Lost 1-2 to Belgium ⦿ Lost 2-3 to Netherlands

11:30PM IST - With the final round of Group B fixtures beginning at 12:30AM IST, here are the various qualification scenarios for all four teams - How England, USA, Wales, Iran can qualify for round of 16

LINEUPS ENGLAND Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Henderson, Kane (c), Rashford, Foden, Bellingham WALES Ward (GK), Williams, Ben Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Allen, Ramsey, Bale (c), James, Ampadu, Moore

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

PREVIEW (via Reuters)

The odds are heavily stacked against Wales reaching the last 16 ahead of its so-called Battle of Britain against England on Tuesday but if it is to fly home early it will want to do so with pride restored.

Wales has waited 64 long years to qualify for a World Cup but after conceding two goals to Iran deep into stoppage on Friday it looks like being only a brief stay in Middle East.

That late defeat left Wales crestfallen and at the bottom of group B and needing to beat England for only the 14th time in 104 meetings, a rivalry dating back to 1879.

Predicted XI England: Pickford, Stones, Trippier, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka, Rashford Wales: Ward, Mepham, Davies, Rodon, Allen, Roberts, Ampadu, Wilson, Williams, Bale, Moore

Even a victory might not be enough to save Wales as it would also need the other remaining group match between Iran and the United States to end in a draw.

There is one other scenario, one which has never happened before, in which Wales must beat England by four goals, in which case it would go through to the last 16, whatever the result of the other game, at the expense of England.

While the complexities of the maths are head-spinning, Wales will just want to land a blow on its old rival, snap a run of six consecutive defeats against it and claim a first win over England since 1984.

For that to happen, it will require some magic from its talisman Gareth Bale, who scored an equalising penalty in the opening game against the US but who was rather anonymous in the defeat by Iran.

The prospect of facing England may just spark something special from the 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur player, who is most likely to be playing the last World Cup match of his career.

While England is in a far more comfortable position, leading the group, it went from being so-called world beaters to being booed by its own fans in the space of five days in Qatar -- thrashing Iran 6-2 before being largely outplayed by a youthful US side in a 0-0 draw.

Manager Gareth Southgate began those games with identical starting line-ups, but could well decide to make some tweaks against Wales with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in line for a start and perhaps an opportunity for striker Callum Wilson.

Only a four-goal defeat could send England crashing out, with bookmakers pricing that as a 400-1 shot, so there is an opportunity for Southgate to tinker with his line-up and perhaps even protect striker Harry Kane ahead of the last 16.

World Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner Kane is yet to score in the tournament and was subdued against the United States having recovered from an ankle injury sustained against Iran.

“It might be time to think about getting him right for the knockout stages, and I have a sneaky feeling Callum Wilson might come in to face Wales on Tuesday instead,” former England slipper Alan Shearer told the BBC.

“England need to freshen things up anyway, to get the feel-good factor back after the disappointment of the draw with the US, and restore a bit of confidence.”

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the England vs Wales match kick-off?

The England vs Wales match will kick-off at 12:30AM IST, November 30.

Where will the England vs Wales match kick-off?

The England vs Wales match will kick-off at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Where can you watch the England vs Wales match in India?

The England vs Wales match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the England vs Wales match outside India?

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.