Rashford inspires England to 3-0 win over Wales; Three Lions into Round of 16

A Marcus Rashford brace, including a stunning freekick, helped England to a thumping 3-0 win over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium on Wednesday.

The win secured its progression to the Round of 16 and resigned Wales to an exit from the tournament.

England was slow off the blocks and played off a drab first half with Wales, before coming alive in the second half.

Rashford began the charge with a freekick, in the 50th minute, close to the box, which zoomed past Welsh keeper Danny Ward.

A minute later, Phil Foden, starting his first FIFA World Cup game, tapped in from close range following a Harry Kane square pass to double the lead.

Rashford sealed a win with a solo effort in the 68th minute to seal a famous win against its British rival.

By virtue of finishing first in Group A, England will face Senegal in the Round of 16, which finished second in the Group A table after securing six points.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here:Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

MORE TO FOLLOW