Rashford inspires England to 3-0 win over Wales; Three Lions into Round of 16

A Marcus Rashford brace, including a stunning freekick, helped England to a thumping 3-0 win over Wales at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 02:26 IST
England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal.

England’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay

The win secured its progression to the Round of 16 and resigned Wales to an exit from the tournament.

England was slow off the blocks and played off a drab first half with Wales, before coming alive in the second half.

Rashford began the charge with a freekick, in the 50th minute, close to the box, which zoomed past Welsh keeper Danny Ward.

A minute later, Phil Foden, starting his first FIFA World Cup game, tapped in from close range following a Harry Kane square pass to double the lead.

Rashford sealed a win with a solo effort in the 68th minute to seal a famous win against its British rival.

By virtue of finishing first in Group A, England will face Senegal in the Round of 16, which finished second in the Group A table after securing six points.

